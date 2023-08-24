For the umpteenth time, the General Overseer of Omega Power Mission (OPM), Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere, is in the news over allegations of adultery.

This time, social media sensation Happie Boys (Mathew Kelechi and Amakor Johnson) went viral have alleged that the famous cleric raped and impregnated a 14-year-old girl.

On 17th August, the boys, via Instagram, shared screenshots of a particular Facebook user threatening to arrest the pastor for allegedly molesting young girls.

In a recent development, a 22-year-old lady, on Wednesday, accused the pastor of allegedly impregnating her and refusing to take responsibility for their child.

Via his official Facebook page, Mr Chibuzor debunked the allegations on claims of being blackmailed.

In the lengthy post written by Frank Laga titled, “Apostle Chibuzor cannot be subjected to blackmail”, the pastor disclosed the reasons behind the blackmail.

The post read, “First, they recruited happy boys, then fabricated news about Miss Deborah’s family, which all turned out to be fake.”

“This person is busy bringing up strategies and recruiting people against the man of God promising to relocate them and their families to America.”

He stated that the supposed blackmailer and his team claim to be in partnership with Simmons University USA.

However, when they reached out to the president of Simmons University, they confirmed that they didn’t know him.

“The same man promised to connect the happy boys to the president of Cyprus and take them to America. That is the reason the happy boys said OPM abandoned them and refused the flight tickets that were bought for them.”

“If they need help, the Apostle will generously help them, but trying to gain through blackmail will not work.”

Not Happie Boys

In the Facebook post, the alleged blackmailer was disclosed as a doctor residing in the United States of America.

Contrary to social media buzz and claims that the Happie Boys could be behind the blackmail, the post debunked the claims.

It read, ” I have been reading comments on social media posts concerning the allegations against OPM, and I see so many people blaming the happy boys that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere sent to Cyprus.”

“They are not responsible for the blackmail. There is a supposed doctor in the US who called Daddy OPM demanding one million dollars, or he and his group will fight him.”

Alleged Adultery

A yet-to-be-identified lady has accused Mr Chibuzor of having a sexual relationship with her, which resulted in pregnancy.

The lady, who spoke boldly in a video making rounds on social media, narrated her escapade with the pastor, adding that it occurred when she lived in his house.

She claimed that he slept with her multiple times without protection despite knowing she was engaged and that she eventually got pregnant.

The lady also claimed that Mr Chibuzor threatened to kick her out of the house and tarnish her image if she turned down his sexual advances, and after much persuasion, she finally gave in to his demand.

She said, “I think I was 18 then. He told me what if he asked me to go into a relationship with him and what would I say. At that point, my assumption, everything in my head, concluded.”

“I was confused. I didn’t know what to answer, not because of what he said but because it was coming from him. This was in 2019 between March and April.”

The lady also claimed that after discovering she was pregnant, he allegedly sent her money to terminate the pregnancy.

