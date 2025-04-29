Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, arrested Emeka Okonwo Daniel ( a.k.a E- money) for Naira abuse and defacement of foreign currencies.

He was arrested at his Omole, Lagos residence in the late hours of Monday.

His arrest followed an alleged spraying of American dollars against the Foreign Exchange Act.

Preliminary investigations are ongoing and he will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, an EFCC source told PREMIUM TIMES.

When contacted, EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, declined comments on it but authoritative sources within the Commission disclosed that the socialite is being flown to Abuja to face investigators on the issue.

