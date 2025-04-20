The single-minded believer has joyful confidence in the Lord.

Paul is the chief exponent in the scriptures of the imperative to have the mind of Christ. He taught what he lived, so we have him as our chief example.

Paul teaches that:

“If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17).

This new creation is new and will become new. He comes fully loaded but starts like a child, with everything needed to become a man already in place. In effect, if anyone is in Christ, he has the potential to become like Christ. But he must grow in Christ. He has put on Christ and must put on Christ.

“For as many of you as were baptised into Christ have put on Christ.” (Galatians 3:27).

He must work out what God has worked in him. (Philippians 2:13). So, Paul tells us to put on what God has given to us.

“Put on the new man which was created according to God, in true righteousness and holiness.”(Ephesians 4:24).

“Put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to fulfil its lusts.” (Romans 13:14).

The Future Is Now

Jesus says:

“The hour is coming, and now is.” (John 4:23).

One new thing that is coming, and now is, refers to our mind. Paul affirms that:

“We have the mind of Christ.” (1 Corinthians 2:16).

But this mind must be developed.

“Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 2:5-6).

Allow the mind of Christ to be in you. Do not impede it. God is at work in you both to will and to do for His good pleasure.

Therefore, we have to jettison the old and put on the new.

“Be renewed in the spirit of your mind.” (Ephesians 4:23).

“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” (Romans 12:2).

Single-mindedness

Paul was single-minded. He says:

“I determined not to know anything among you except Jesus Christ and Him crucified.” (1 Corinthians 2:2).

James says:

“A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.” (James 1:8).

Paul was pre-eminently Christ-centred. This single-mindedness was the source of his stability in affliction and adversity. Paul’s concerns were never about himself. His concerns and preoccupations were always about Christ and the gospel.

Can you forget about yourself for some time? After all, you are supposed to be dead. A dead man is no longer concerned about himself.

Paul says:

“I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ lives in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20).

Paul’s body was not his own. His future was not his own. His reputation was not his own. He tried to put himself last in every situation.

He regarded everything that happened to him as circumstances sent by God to exalt Christ and promote the gospel. If he is jailed, it is to Christ’s advantage.

“I want you to know, brethren, that the things which happened to me have actually turned out for the furtherance of the gospel, so that it has become evident to the whole palace guard, and to all the rest, that my chains are in Christ.” (Philippians 1:12-13).

Nothing can happen to Paul that he would not see from Christ’s vantage point. Whatever happened to him, he regarded it as being to Christ’s advantage. This meant he would not grumble or complain about anything.

According to my earnest expectation and hope that in nothing I shall be ashamed, but with all boldness, as always, so now also Christ will be magnified in my body, whether by life or by death.” (Philippians 1:20).

Fellowship of Suffering

Paul considered it to be a privilege to suffer for Christ.

“For to you has been given the privilege not only of trusting him but also of suffering for him.” (Philippians 1:29).

In Philippians 3:10, he calls it the fellowship of Christ’s suffering. Similarly, in the book of Acts, the apostles were excited when they were beaten for Christ’s sake.

“When they had called for the apostles and beaten them, they commanded that they should not speak in the name of Jesus, and let them go. So they departed from the presence of the council, rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer shame for His name.” (Acts 5:40-41).

Jesus prescribes this fellowship in adversity:

“Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. Rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is your reward in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you.” (Matthew 5:11-12).

Paul understood that the purpose of God was in every situation and circumstance of the life of a believer. Therefore, he prescribes that in everything, give thanks.

Self-abnegation

Paul made it a habit not to think of himself, but to think of others. He also made a point of praying for others. He sought to encourage others. His heaven on earth was helping others.

“I thank my God upon every remembrance of you, always in every prayer of mine making request for you all with joy.” (Philippians 1:3-4).

“Just as it is right for me to think this of you all, because I have you in my heart, inasmuch as both in my chains and in the defense and confirmation of the gospel, you all are partakers with me of grace. For God is my witness, how greatly I long for you all with the affection of Jesus Christ.” (Philippians 1:7-8).

If there were chains on Paul’s wrists, he re-conceptualised them as his “bonds in Christ.” If his adversaries were causing trouble in his absence while he was under house arrest, he rejoiced that they were preaching Christ.

If his friends were worried about his incarceration and were praying for him, he became excited that this would exalt Christ. If there was a possibility that he might be killed, then he believed that Christ would be magnified in his death.

In his single-mindedness, Paul put Christ and the furtherance of the gospel ahead of everything else.

In effect, nothing that man can do can take away Paul’s joy in Christ. Imprison him, and Paul simply tells you he is a prisoner of Christ. Chain him to a guard, and Paul is convinced that the whole design was to give him a captive audience who is to be won over to the gospel.

Confidence in Christ

As a single-minded Christian, Paul refused to allow circumstances to overcome him. On the contrary, he turned every circumstance into an opportunity to magnify Christ and to win souls.

Above all, Paul was confident about the supremacy of God. He was confident that the Philippians would continue in their Christian walk, not because of any diligence on the part of the church, but because of the power of God.

“Being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ.” (Philippians 1:6).

He was confident that his trials had given believers in Rome new confidence in the gospel.

“Most of the brethren in the Lord, having become confident by my chains, are much more bold to speak the word without fear.” (Philippians 1:14).

He was confident that he would soon come through the trials and be restored to his friends.

“And being confident of this, I know that I shall remain and continue with you all for your progress and joy of faith.” (Philippians 1:25).

This is the blessing of being single-minded. The single-minded believer has joyful confidence in the Lord, knowing that Jesus controls all situations and circumstances.

One Mind

Christian single-mindedness leads to submissiveness. Submissiveness to God yields sacrifice and service. The mind of Christ is submissive, meek, and lowly. Humility is not thinking of ourselves at all. But exaltation always follows humiliation.

Therefore, humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time.” (1 Peter 5:6).

With Christ at the centre and as the glue, Christians are supposed to be like-minded, having the same love, of one spirit, and of the same purpose.

“Therefore, if there is any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any affection and mercy, fulfill my joy by being like-minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind.” (Philippians 2:1-2).

Nothing is to be done out of selfish ambition and each believer is enjoined to consider others better than himself and to be concerned about the interests of others.

Jesus is the prime example of this selfless humility.

“Let each of us please his neighbour for his good, leading to edification. For even Christ did not please Himself; but as it is written, ‘The reproaches of those who reproached You fell on Me.’” (Romans 15:2-3).

“Now may the God of patience and comfort grant you to be like-minded toward one another, according to Christ Jesus, that you may with one mind and one mouth glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Romans 15:5-6).

faribisala@yahoo.com; www.femiaribisala.com

