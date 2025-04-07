Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, known as 2Baba, has opened up about how he copes with mistakes, criticism, and personal setbacks.

2Baba has always been known for his music and complicated personal life, including having seven children with three women. His recent breakup with Annie Macaulay and a new relationship with Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru have stirred mixed reactions and criticism throughout the first quarter of 2025.

In an interview on Binging with Game Changers, the multiple award-winning singer reflected on navigating life in the public eye and the emotional toll of public scrutiny.

Speaking on the programme, 2Baba addressed the challenge of making mistakes under national and global scrutiny, especially concerning his relationships and family.

The 49-year-old singer said, “Accepting responsibility is key. I don’t have to deceive myself because when I do, I’m now the deceiver. I had to stand up and face my responsibilities.”

He continued: “Sometimes people talk, you become the subject of jokes, headlines, malicious comments. It hurts. But knowing that’s the way of the world, you must grow thick skin and keep your head high. I know where I’m going is bigger than all that noise. It doesn’t define me or make me a bad person or a monster.”

When asked how he lifts himself during difficult moments, the African Queen crooner offered insight into his mindset.

“Sometimes, I just sit and watch basketball matches. I laugh at jokes, even those about me. I try to find humour in everything and turn every situation into a positive,” he said. “Worrying only compounds the problem. I believe there’s always a solution, no matter what. Just think, try—if one thing doesn’t work, try another. There’s no blueprint to life.”

Public scrutiny, controversies

On 26 January, 2Baba came under intense public scrutiny after announcing his separation from Annie Idibia via Instagram, ending a relationship over two decades. The announcement drew backlash, with several celebrities, like media personality Toke Makinwa, stating, “This is wrong on all levels. You should be ashamed of yourself for bringing this here.”

Just weeks later, on 10 February, a video surfaced of 2Baba proposing to Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru after being spotted together at a plenary session, fuelling further controversy. Many criticised the timing and public nature of the proposal, with fans questioning, “Why not propose in private? Is he not still married to Annie?”

Responding on 12 February, 2Baba defended Osawaru in a now-deleted video, saying, “Honourable Natasha has been dragged… She’s a brilliant woman and has nothing to do with what’s happening between Annie and me.” The video’s removal only intensified online speculation.

As the drama unfolded, rumours spread that 2Baba had gone missing, with his family petitioning the Department of State Service (DSS). He later reappeared at Acapella’s Two Kings & A Guy Lagos show, humorously stating, “Allegedly, I’ve been missing. I’ve been kidnapped. This show is to raise money for the kidnappers to release me,” easing fans’ concerns over his well-being.

2Baba has seven children with three women: Sumbo Adeoye, Pero Adeniyi, and Annie. His relationships, particularly with Pero and Annie, have often drawn public attention—especially after Annie accused him in 2021 of spending nights with Pero and claimed his family never accepted her.

Despite these personal controversies, 2Baba’s influence in African music remains strong from his days with Plantashun Boiz to his solo debut Face 2 Face—which featured the global hit African Queen. He has released albums like Grass 2 Grace, The Unstoppable, and Warriors, earning numerous awards and widespread acclaim.

