Nigeria has recorded 1,858 suspected cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), with 156 deaths across 23 states since the outset of the 2023/2024 epidemic season.

This was revealed in the latest situation report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

The report covers epidemiological week 40 of 2024 to week 12 of 2025 (ending 23 March 2025) and shows Kebbi State as the outbreak’s epicentre, with 881 suspected cases and 67 deaths.

NCDC noted that it recorded 38 confirmed cases and 14 deaths during the reporting week, while the national case fatality rate (CFR) currently stands at 4.4 per cent.

The cases were recorded in Kebbi, Sokoto and Yobe states.

More details

The centre noted that 44 per cent of sampled cases were confirmed, with most confirmed cases attributed to Neisseria meningitidis serogroups C and A.

According to the NCDC, six states—Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe, and Gombe—remain high-burden areas.

The agency further stated that children aged five to 14 are most affected. It added that there is also a gender disparity — 60 per cent of all suspected cases are male.

Also, the report stated that the states affected have activated multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) to coordinate response efforts.

In response to the outbreak, the NCDC stated that the national multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre, hosted at the NCDC, will continue to coordinate the response in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies

NCDC noted that it had deployed rapid response teams to affected states and has distributed essential treatment and diagnostic commodities, including ceftriaxone, TI media, and lumbar puncture kits, to the states.

The report noted that despite the response measures, it continues to face challenges such as inadequately trained personnel, poor sample collection, and inconsistent data reporting from states. Some secondary and tertiary facilities were found not to be conducting active case searches.

About meningitis

Meningitis is an infection that causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord protective membranes. It is often caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi, with bacterial meningitis being the most severe and potentially fatal form.

Common symptoms include sudden fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, nausea, sensitivity to light, and confusion. In children, symptoms may also include high-pitched crying, a bulging soft spot on the head, and difficulty waking up.

Early diagnosis and treatment are critical. Bacterial meningitis can lead to serious complications such as brain damage, hearing loss, or death if not treated promptly.

