Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has ordered the immediate distribution of food and relief materials to the displaced people of Ilobu, Ifon and Erin Osun.

The governor has also issued a directive to the Commissioner of Police and the Director of State Service to summon the traditional rulers, chiefs and identified ring leaders in each town for grilling and signing of peace undertakings.

Additionally, the state chief executive directed the search and arrest of perpetrators of the violence, insisting that those arrested should be charged in court without further delay.

The governor issued these directives after inspecting the three towns, lamenting the extensive damages in the conflict zones, vowing to permanently resolve the matter.

“This is really sad. I thank the security services for restoring peace. The 24 hours curfew imposed is working. We need to put a permanent end to this needless destruction of lives and properties.

“I have ordered distribution of food and relief materials to the displaced. The foods are going to the three palaces for distribution to the victims. We will ensure accountability. Those behind this mayhem will be brought to book.

“We are also taking stern measures to stop this ugly incident from reoccurring. The monarchs, chiefs and chieftains of each town will be grilled and be made to sign peace undertaking,” the governor posited.

The governor was accompanied by top security and government personnel.

Signed:

Olawale Rasheed,

spokesperson to the State Governor.

More Pictures:

