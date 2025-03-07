On Thursday, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, hosted TikTok stars Habeeb ‘Peller’ Hamzat and Amadou ‘Jadrolita’ Elizabeth at the Government House in Benin City.

The TikTokers posted videos from their visit on their Instagram pages, capturing key moments of their meeting with the governor.

In one of the videos, they were seated at the boardroom table for discussions.

Moments later, Governor Okpebholo entered the room, exchanging pleasantries with Peller and Jadrolita.

During the meeting, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting young entertainers.

He emphasised his plans to provide an enabling platform for their empowerment.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and other top government officials.

Privilege

Peller described their meeting with Mr Okpebholo as a privilege.

“How my girl and I met with the governor of Edo state. We exchanged pleasantries, and the governor assured us his commitment to supporting young entertainers as an empowerment platform in his government.”

Peller, an online streamer and content creator, and Jadrolita, known for her robot-themed content, have been making headlines recently.

In December 2024, Peller proposed to Jadrolita. By February, he introduced her to his mother.

This moment was captured in a viral video, in which Peller’s mother is seen holding Jadrolita by the waist as they walk through the house, greeting family members.

