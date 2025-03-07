The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress has adopted indirect primary mode to pick its governorship candidate for the 8 November Anambra governorship election.

Ajibola Basiru, the party’s national secretary, said this while addressing reporters at the end of its NWC meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

“Our meeting considered the processes in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, which is scheduled for 8 November 2025.

“It was formally decided at the meeting that the mode of emergence of the candidate for that election will be through indirect primary,” the APC secretary said.

He said the decision was taken to carry along all the party’s stakeholders based on the advice of the State Working Committee.

Mr Basiru added that a stakeholders’ meeting with the State Working Committee, State Caucus, and aspirants would be held at the party’s national headquarters at a later date to discuss the issue further.

He assured that the party’s leadership would provide a level playing field for all aspirants for the election.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

‘Engagement with government appointees’

The APC secretary added that the NWC also considered its proposition to begin an engagement with government appointees on their achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu immediately after the Ramadan fast.

He said the initiative was to ensure engagement between the party and government officials to examine the progress and challenges faced by different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government.

Mr Basiru further said that the NWC reviewed the ongoing e-registration of members of the party, adding that the consultants handling the project had been mobilised.

He said necessary equipment and software had been acquired to ensure the exercise was seamless.

“Our commitment is that before the next election, we would have a register that has integrity and will also be useful for the purposes of accessing the demographics within the party,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the APC generated N350 million from the sale of its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to seven governorship aspirants in Anambra.

The nomination form was sold at N40 million, while the expression of interest form cost N10 million.

The seven aspirants who purchased the forms are Chukuma Umeoji, Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Paul Chukwuma, Onunkwo Obinna, Valentine Ozigbo, and Edozie Madu.

The aspirants are to contest for the party’s ticket at it primary slated for 5 April.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

