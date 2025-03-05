The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is prepared to conduct the 8 November governorship election in Anambra State.

Queen Agwu, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Anambra, disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists in Awka.

INEC scheduled the governorship election for 8 November as one of the off-cycle polls in the nation’s election calendar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, apart from the governorship election, INEC is to conduct two bye-elections in Anambra to fill the vacancy in the Senate after the passing of Ifeanyi Ubah, who represented Anambra South District, and the vacant Onitsha North State Constituency seat in the Anambra House of Assembly.

The Onitsha North State Constituency seat became vacant after its occupant, Justice Azuka of the Labour Party, was kidnapped and murdered.

“We are ready for the Anambra governorship election, hoping that political parties and the politicians are preparing also on their own,” the REC said.

Ms Agwu, who noted that the three elections could not be held on the same day, insisted that the commission was ready for them.

She charged the political parties and their candidates to keep to the electoral rules.

The REC advised the political parties to start mobilising, sensitising their members and organising their primaries.

She assured the political parties and residents that the federal government would play its part by providing funds for INEC to conduct the elections.

According to Ms Agwu, INEC will conduct transparent and credible elections in Anambra state.

She lauded the media for maintaining a robust relationship with the commission since her arrival in the state as the REC.

The REC said that objective and balanced reporting by the media had ensured peace in the state, adding, “There was no misinformation throughout the general elections.

“When I arrived in the state in 2021, I identified with the media, provided all the working tools, and released credible information, which created no room for rumours.

“In Nigeria, when an official does the right thing, people will not acknowledge or praise you, but once one does the wrong thing, there is criticism all over the place.

“Now elections are around the corner. There is no small election; any election is taken very seriously.

“We have the governorship election fixed for 8 November, and INEC has started working towards it. We also have two bye-elections in the state.”

Ms Agwu said that before the November election, the voter register would be updated.

“We have been holding meetings with stakeholders, improving our technological systems and updating our records.

“We need to engage more people such as ad-hoc staff and transporters, among others, while security operatives are expected to improve better than they did in the 2021 general elections,” Ms Agwu said.

