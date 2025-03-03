The ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, has been reinstated as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He was reinstated following the resignation of Mojisola Meranda during Monday’s plenary.

He was nominated by a lawmaker, Noheem Adams, representing Eti-Osa I.

During his speech, he thanked the leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmakers and his deputy, Ms Meranda, for their support.

The House, thereafter, adjourned indefinitely.

Details later…

