A Lagos-based celebrity furniture maker, Oluwatobi ‘Tobywood’ Omoosumi, is dead.

On Friday, Tobywood’s family announced his death in a statement posted on his X page, which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

Since the family’s announcement, there has been a barrage of comments and reactions from netizens, many of whom believe that the death of Tobywood, the owner of 360Furnitures, was staged.

Tobywood, who crafted various types of furniture—including TV wall units and toilets—was no stranger to controversy during his lifetime, which fueled scepticism about his reported death.

When Tobywood, who had 22.6K followers on X (formerly Twitter), was kidnapped in February 2024, many dismissed it as a stunt despite his family declaring him missing.

I noticed people were taken one by one again out of the room but nobody was brought back in this time. I was really scared at this point point because I thought this was the end. They took me too and I felt the same weakness I felt in the bus. Next thing I woke up in the middle… — Woody (@mrtobywood) February 13, 2024

In a series of tweets, Tobywood, known for regularly showcasing his work on X, recounted how he was abducted in a minibus (Korope) and how he managed to escape.

On Wednesday afternoon, i left my house to get materials for work at Mushin. When I got to Oshodi, I decided to go to Ikeja first to fix my phone’s charging port issue which I’ve been procrastinating to repair for a while. I entered a bus (korope) at oshodi going to ikeja… — Woody (@mrtobywood) February 13, 2024

He revealed that he had no sense of time during his captivity, as his face remained covered throughout the ordeal.

A year after

Now, a year after regaining his freedom from the abductors who kidnapped him in Ikeja while he was on his way to Mushin to purchase materials, the furniture maker has died.

Announcing his death, the family remained silent on the widely circulated claim that he died by suicide.

They also warned against the spread of misinformation, stating that it only deepens their grief.

The statement partly read: “It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and friend, Oluwatobi “Tobywood” Omoosumi. Tobi departed from this world, leaving cherished memories and an indelible impact on all who knew him.

“In the wake of this painful loss, it is deeply disheartening to see unfounded rumours suggesting that his passing is not real. Let us be clear: this is neither a hoax nor a matter of speculation. Our family has endured an unimaginable tragedy, and the spread of misinformation only deepens our grief.

Furthermore, we find it utterly insensitive that news of his passing was circulated online before we, his family, even had the chance to process the reality of his death and obtain his death certificate.”

Burial

Furthermore, the family disclosed that Tobywood had been laid to rest but did not reveal the cause of his death.

They expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love, condolences, and support while urging the public to respect their decision to grieve in private.

“We urge everyone to remember that behind every tragedy are real people, loved ones who deserve dignity, respect, and the space to mourn without intrusion. Tobi has been laid to rest, and as a family, we ask for the public’s understanding and respect as we grieve privately.

“We want to express our gratitude to The Harvesters Intn’l Church, especially Tobi’s team members within the Church, for their endless support of our son, brother, and friend while he was with us and after leaving this world behind. “

Reactions

Fans of Tobywood have taken to social media to mourn him—expressed their grief as well as offered prayers for his eternal rest.

Here are some condolence messages from his fans:

This is sad. I wish people can learn to have a life outside of social media and not let the rants and dragging of social media get to you. — X (@Josh_Unravels) February 28, 2025

I literally saw this guy last week. What’s going on? — CANADA/UK POF (@Olumba_) February 28, 2025

Rest in peace TOBY Will always remember you for this TV wall that you built for me. So sad you are no more. https://t.co/OOTH7SsGWG pic.twitter.com/HJArHrNkWU — Jaredad.®️ (@jaredadcrypto) February 28, 2025

Death is one of my biggest fears. The thought of leaving without doing all the things I want to do really haunts me.. RIP — madeoflagos (@madeyybaba) February 28, 2025

@mrtobywood was one of the happiest individuals I know. We was full of life. He went through a lot but he was getting better. To think he was always dancing and cheerful in church. They should ban sniper . What really went wrong? Rest in peace tobywood pic.twitter.com/bDEWjeR4Ok — Gappy (@Gappi_ella) February 28, 2025

Sigh, This is so sad . May God give his family the comfort they need to pass through this phase, I hope he finds the peace he didn’t get on earth. Rest on, King ️ — (@mirexmoses) February 28, 2025

Isn’t it this guy that went missing sometime ago? Na wa oooh it’s really sad. May his soul rest in peace. Such a young soul. — ADAUGO (@adaugo_opara) February 28, 2025

