The premiere of ‘Kiekie Unscripted Experience,’ a talent game show created by media personality Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, was a star-studded affair.

Nancy Isime hosted the event on Thursday at Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos. Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Hawa Magaji were dazzling on the red carpet.

The night was a spectacle of entertainment, games, and surprise moments, reflecting the show’s essence. Attendees, in line with the theme “Alter Ego: Channelling the Queen,” showcased dramatic fashion choices inspired by various icons.

Kiekie herself made a bold statement, replicating Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour look in a silver minidress with a plunging neckline, a floor-length fringe cape, a metallic cowboy hat, and a custom microphone.

Veekee James channelled American preacher Sarah Jakes Roberts, while Funke Akindele exuded boss energy in a black pinstripe suit, white shirt, black tie, blonde hair, glass shades, and bold red lips.

Other notable figures who graced the event included Kate Henshaw, Mercy Aigbe, Bisola Aiyeola, Timi Dakolo, Oladotun ‘Do2dtun’ Ojuolape, Adams ‘VJ Adams’ Ibrahim, Akah Nnani, and Hilda Baci.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Highlights

Also in attendance were Toke Makinwa, Peller, Femi Adebayo, Lilian Afegbai, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Erica Nweledim, Jarvis Jadrolita, Maryam ‘Taaooma’ Apaokagi, and many more stars.

The event was divided into three major segments: the red carpet glamour, which saw numerous celebrities make grand entrances and showcase their unique styles.

The Concert Experience: Alternatesound Band delivered an electrifying live performance on the striking stage. DJ Crowd Kontroller set the mood with an energetic party atmosphere, with drinks and appetisers.

The concert’s highlight featured thrilling games, celebrity-led challenges, and audience participation.

The third and peak segment of the show was the ‘Unscripted Experience’ premiere. KieKie set the tone with her drum set skills, performing with a band to introduce the experience.

‘KieKie Unscripted Experience’

KieKie described the reality show as a platform for young talents to showcase their skills, express themselves, and share their stories through entertainment, talent, and celebrity-driven challenges.

At the premiere, the ‘Unscripted’ Alphabet Challenge followed, featuring skit makers Broda Shaggi and Oluwadollarz competing to find and place the letters of the word “Unscripted” on a climbing wall covered in foam. Broda Shaggi emerged victorious.

Next was the balloon-busters segment, in which Isbae U and a randomly selected audience member raced against time to burst balloons.

Chef Bums and Ella participated in the food contest, battling for a grand prize of N500,000.

Contestants from diverse backgrounds showcase their talents while engaging in celebrity-led games.

Viewers can expect thrilling categories such as singing, dancing, comedy, celebrity vs. celebrity showdowns, and random participant vs. celebrity challenges.

KieKie explained during the premiere that the show, first intended to air in October 2024, was placed on hold due to technical challenges. The first episode aired at 5:00 p.m. on Friday on ‘Kiekie TV’ on YouTube.

According to her, the show will run for 12 weeks, with new episodes premiering every Friday simultaneously. Over 30 participants will compete for life-changing prizes, including a 2023 Mikano Changan car, N30 million, and two all-expense-paid trips.

Through the interactive segment ‘All My Guys Are Ballers,’ the audience can participate in live voting and support their favourite contestants.

The contestants were selected through registration via the provided KieKie website. The participants also posted a 45-second talent video on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtags #KiekieUnscriptedExperience and #IDeserveToBeOnKUE, tagging @kiekieunscriptedexp. The registration period lasted from August to September 2024. The ongoing show will end in May.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

