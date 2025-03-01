The trailer for Dust to Dreams, a short film produced by Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu and British actor-director Idris Elba, has been released, bringing fresh attention to the highly anticipated project.

The movie features Nigerian-born British singer and record producer Henry ‘Seal’ Olusegun and Nollywood actress Nse-Ikpe Etim in the collaborative short film.

The trailer also showcases Nollywood stars Eku Edewor, Atlanta Johnson, and emerging actress Constance Olatunde. Mo Abudu produced the film under EbonyLife Films, with Idris Elba writing and directing. Additional producers include Heidi Uys, Gina Carter, Temidayo Makanjuola, and Inem King.

‘Dust to Dreams,’ born from a 2023 partnership between Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Media and Elba’s Green Door Pictures, aims to empower African storytelling and nurture emerging talent.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Ms Abudu celebrated the movie’s exclusive trailer being featured in The Hollywood Reporter. The 60-year-old wrote, “What a way to start a new month! We are thrilled to share that The Hollywood Reporter has featured our Dust to Dreams trailer!… This has been an incredible journey.”

She described the film as “a powerful story of family, legacy, and the healing power of music,” adding that collaborating with Elba and Seal on a Nigerian-based project “had been unforgettable.”

Rooted in Lagos

Dust to Dreams is set in the bustling heart of Lagos, Nigeria, where a dying nightclub owner entrusts her legacy to her reserved daughter. When a long-lost soldier’s father resurfaces, family tensions arise, but music ultimately serves as their redemption.

According to the film’s official synopsis, a “soulful duet heals them all, uniting the family and breathing life back into the legendary club.”

Elba, who wrote and directed the film, reflected on the collaborative nature of the project, stating, “This film was the most collaborative process from the production to the actors and musicians. This film was made because family matters and love doesn’t die.”

Dust to Dreams is sponsored by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) under its Creative Africa Nexus (Canex) initiative, which supports Africa’s creative economy. The release date for the film is yet to be confirmed.

With ‘Dust to Dreams’ highlights Nollywood’s expanding influence and the strength of African storytelling.

Ms Abudu, recognised by Forbes as “Africa’s most successful woman,” has consistently championed African narratives on the global stage.

Elba, a Golden Globe-winning actor has long expressed his commitment to promoting African creative industries.

