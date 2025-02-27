The Kenyan lady, Hellen Mutimu, who claimed to have a child for celebrity mixologist/millionaire Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana chief priest, has taken their dispute to another level.

In January, PREMIUM TIMES reported Ms Mutimu’s claims of having a child for the Nigerian socialite after a one-off sexual entanglement with him in April 2022.

She also alleged that after welcoming their son, she tried to reach him, but all efforts were truncated as he blocked all means of communication.

She also demanded a DNA test to confirm her claim, alleging Chief Priest had ignored it.

On the flip side, Chief Priest has denied all claims of being the father of her child and has resorted to regularly celebrating his wife on social media.

He claims she’s after his life. “It’s not a situation; the boy definitely can’t be my child. I don’t know her (Hellen); I have never met her.”

DNA test or nothing

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ms Mutimu has promised to keep pushing for a paternity test. “Nothing will stop me from asking you for the DNA”, she said.

She has also warned in clear terms that if he keeps ignoring her, she will take the drastic move saying, “ you do not know, I’m not playing this time. I will drop this boy at your doorstep.”

Furthermore, she reminded the Chief Priest of Kenya’s proximity to Lagos. She said, “You think Lagos is far from Kenya, right? Nah, it’s just five hours to Nigeria, and I promise you will be surprised how your son got there.”

“Do not think you will see me there. If that’s what you want, let me give you back your blood. I do not care what you will do with our son.”

Backstory

This newspaper highlighted an interview conducted on 6 January with content creator Lucky Udu, in which Ms Mutimu alleged that she met Cubana Chief Priest, who is married to Angel Okechukwu and has two sons, at a friend’s wedding in Lagos in April 2022.

She claimed that their encounter turned intimate, resulting in her pregnancy. She alleged that although he initially promised to support her, he later blocked her on all platforms and told her to return to Kenya.

She also revealed that her pregnancy forced her to close her salon business due to financial difficulties.

Despite her efforts to reach out to him, she claimed that he only sent her N300,000 in small instalments and denied paternity of the child. She also emphasised that her intention was not to tarnish Cubana Chief Priest’s reputation but to secure a better future for their child.

