Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, has reiterated his demand for a DNA test to be conducted on his grandson, Liam, and raised fresh allegations against his late son’s widow, Wunmi.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that since the singer’s death, Mr Aloba has been pressuring and calling out Wunmi to carry out the test, alleging that Liam is not Mohbad’s father and “there is no semblance.”

In an interview with Agbaletu TV on Wednesday, Mr Aloba maintained his doubts about Liam’s paternity and expressed concerns over the child’s welfare.

The late singer’s dad stated, “I know nothing about Mohbad’s death. When my son passed, Wunmi was the first person I questioned because she was his wife. Even if DNA proves that Liam is my grandson, I will sue her because how can they be taking a five-month-old boy to shows where there are lots of weed smokers?”

Mr Aloba’s latest stance is rather shocking. In a May 2024 interview on TVC’s YourView, Mr Aloba said that “he would accept the DNA result” if it confirmed Liam’s paternity but insisted on verifying it first.

Forensic investigation

Mr Aloba also questioned the lack of forensic investigation into Mohbad’s death, stressed the need for a DNA test, and pleaded with the government for help.

He stated, “For two years now, someone died in the house; even if it’s the nurse, at least there are cameras inside and outside the home. What about phone forensic analysis? Please help me; I don’t know what to do anymore.

“Recently, I saw that they took him to Ibadan. I have never set my eyes on any nurse, but I know there’s a nurse. DNA is very, very important. My major concern now is what killed Mohbad, and if the child he left behind is my grandson, you won’t see me asking about properties. Help me beg the government because I’m tired. I don’t know what else to do.”

Liam’s registered property

Adding to the controversy, this newspaper earlier reported that Mr Aloba, in a viral TikTok Live session on Tuesday, expressed frustration over his Mohbad’s decision to register two plots of land in his son’s name (Liam) instead of his (Mr Aloba).

He revealed that Mohbad purchased two acres of land in Lagos through his mother-in-law, a police officer. He lamented that all documents were in her possession except for one plot in Gberigbe, which Mohbad personally gave him to build a church for him.

Mr Aloba criticised his late son’s financial decisions, stating that while he never acquired the property in Mohbad’s name, the land was purchased in Liam’s. His comments have sparked backlash, with many arguing that a father should prioritise his grandchild’s future over personal gain.

Background

This dispute is the latest development in an ongoing family conflict since Mohbad’s passing on 12 September 2023. Mr Aloba has repeatedly demanded a DNA test, alleging that Mohbad had doubts about Liam’s paternity before his death.

He has also called for the coroner’s inquest to be reopened, claiming to have new evidence. Furthermore, he accused Wunmi of taking their son’s placenta to another man instead of giving it to him or Mohbad.

Wunmi has dismissed these allegations, insisting that Mr Aloba is primarily interested in his late son’s assets.

She has agreed to take a DNA test to clear her name and end ongoing speculations. However, the process has been delayed due to disagreements over the choice of medical facility, with Wunmi accusing Mr Aloba of stalling proceedings by rejecting her suggested options. He, in turn, denied these claims, stating that he had never met the nurse involved in Mohbad’s treatment before his death.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, Wunmi has voiced concerns for her and her son’s safety, citing threats received due to the paternity dispute. She has emphasised that her decision to proceed with the DNA test addresses false narratives rather than convincing Mr Aloba.

