The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, has called for a more inclusive approach to tax reforms in Nigeria.

Mr Yilwatda, a professor made the call at an Inclusive Tax Reform town hall meeting with leaders in the disability community on Tuesday in Abuja.

The meeting was organised by The Albino Foundation (TAF) Africa, in collaboration with the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

The minister emphasised the importance of providing better support for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and other vulnerable groups.

According to him, there should be specific tax relief measures that will address the unique challenges faced by them.

He proposed that tax relief be introduced for disability-related expenses such as medical care, assistive devices, and accessibility modifications to existing structures.

He also suggested reviewing Value Added Tax (VAT) policies to reduce or exempt taxes on assistive technologies, mobility aids, and specialised healthcare services.

These measures, he said, would help ease the financial burdens often faced by PWDs, allowing them to live more independently and participate fully in the society.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We need to explore the possibility of tax reductions for disability-related expenses,” he said.

“Assistive devices and healthcare services can be very costly, and these tax exemptions or reductions will significantly reduce the financial strain on PWDs,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the need for corporate incentives to encourage businesses to employ PWDs.

He proposed offering tax breaks or holidays for companies that exceeded a certain threshold of employees with disabilities, encouraging inclusive hiring practices and improving the economic standing of PWDs.

Mr Yilwatda further called for a portion of tax revenues to be allocated to a National Disability Fund, which could provide long-term financial support for social protection programmes aimed at PWDs.

The Chairperson of the House Committee on Disability Matters, Bashiru Dawodu, highlighted the importance of tax reforms in strengthening the rights and social protection of PWDs.

Mr Dawodu also mentioned the potential role of the Vulnerable Trust Fund in supporting PWDs in the future.

Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a fair and inclusive tax system.

He stated that the ongoing tax reforms aimed to reduce economic burdens on vulnerable groups.

READ ALSO: NASS building now accessible to PWDs Reps panel

Additionally, the Founder of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle, expressed support for the reforms and commended the government’s efforts to ensure accessible engagement platforms for PWDs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting aims to produce practical suggestions that will guarantee social justice, equity, and fairness in Nigeria’s tax policies.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

