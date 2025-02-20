Today, the Senate’s summons of security chiefs over allegations that USAID is funding Boko Haram dominated headlines.
Punch reported the news on its cover page with the headline, “USAID B’Haram controversy: Nigerian may miss $603m fund, Senate summons service chiefs.”
“USAID: Senate summons security chiefs over alleged Boko Haram funding,” the Independent reported.
Leadership wrote, “Senate invites NSA, others over alleged Boko Haram funding.”
|
Tribune also reported, “Senate invites NSA, NIA, DSS chiefs.”
Meanwhile, the Lagos Assembly crisis also made headlines with the Matrix reporting, “Lagos Assembly crisis: Fresh twist emerges.”
The Nation said, “Govt moves against tax evasion ahead passage of reform bills.”
A First News headline read, “Road Safety Boost: 60,000-litre fuel tankers banned in Nigeria.”
“No evidence USAID funds Boko Haram – US ambassador,” Platform Times reported.
According to Salient Times, “Nigeria making progress in anti-corruption fight, global ratings not the focus -Olukoyede”
The Point also reported that “FG frowns at illegal dissolution of elected LGAs by govs.”
