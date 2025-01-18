Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, the estranged manager of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, has responded to the allegation of diverting $345,000, the latter levelled against him.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court in Lagos issued a warrant of arrest for Mr Onyedikachukwu following a motion filed by the EFCC.

According to the anti-graft agency, the arrest warrant stemmed from a petition by Chinwo, who alleged that her manager collected royalties from her digital platforms and events without disclosing or remitting her share.

However, in a series of screenshots on his Instagram page on Friday, Mr Onyedikachukwu refuted the allegations, describing them as false.

He claimed that Chinwo, a mother of one, had received more than the alleged diverted amount from his record label, EeZee Conceptz Global.

He said: “$625,000 – that is how much you have received from the eeZee concept to date. But you would prefer to insulate that part to keep deceiving people and weeping sentiments on how you signed a bad contract or had been mistreated. It’s the same deal you desperately pursued me for years and had to get third parties to impress on EeZee Conceptz to sign you.

“Despite offering a 50/50 gross earnings ratio, you are still trying to weaponise law enforcement and religious organisations to take over a catalogue you did not spend one Naira on. You’ve received over $625,000 to date, but this situation persists. While claiming and singing it’s all for Jesus, your actions paint a different picture.”

Allegations

Furthermore, Mr Onyedikachukwu alleged that the singer started as his backup vocalist both in the studio and on stage.

He expressed regret that Chinwo had been spreading lies about him and attempting to weaponise law enforcement and religious affiliations against him despite all he had done for her.

“Unlike some music talent producers and label executives, it is not something I stumbled into by marriage or association. It’s disheartening to see lies being spread and efforts to weaponise law enforcement and religious affiliations against me. I invested my blood, sweat, and hard-earned money into you (Chinwo).

“I housed you for months before securing two-bedroom apartments for you and your band leader. You breached our contract by failing to deliver a third album and withholding funds for the label from content and events. When this happened, I didn’t attack you. Instead, I reached out, proposing a reconciliation meeting and even suggesting an independent audit for transparency,” Mr Onyedikachukwu said.

Additionally, Mr Onyedikachukwu stated that despite the actions of the “Testimony” and “Igwe” hitmaker, he abided by the terms of their signed contract.

He stated, “Last year, I was illegally detained by EFCC for nine days, far from Lagos, where our business took place. Under duress, $274,000 was extorted. Yet, I still didn’t resort to dragging you publicly. As a law-abiding citizen, I followed the legal processes outlined in the contract you signed with Eezee Conceptz.

“If your hands are clean, why avoid the Multidoor resolution process in our agreement? Why manipulate institutions to bully me? You deny the contract when it speaks of your obligations and our benefits but quote it when it benefits you. Discrediting the same document that you have hugely benefited from.”

Catalogue

Mr Onyedikachukwu stated that Chinwo, the Best Gospel Artiste at the Climax Awards 2018, had consistently received quarterly royalties and immediate remittances under the 50/50 agreement since signing with his record label.

He added that he would continue to act lawfully, relying on the legal system and his faith in God to uphold his peace and protect his reputation.

“This greed and betrayal that persists are beyond comprehension. Kindly post your bank statements and songs recorded 3 years before you were signed and 3 years after you got signed. You’re now attempting to claim ownership of a catalogue I fully funded. A body of work you never contributed financially to.

“Let me remind you, I founded the label that built your platform, put food on your table, and gave you opportunities beyond your dreams. Through God’s grace, I did this, and no one can erase the role Eezee Concept played in building your influence. I’ll continue to act lawfully, trusting the legal system and God to defend my peace and reputation. As Proverbs 17:13 says, “Whoever repays good with evil, evil will, 15 never depart from their house,” added Mr Onyedikachukwu.

He appreciated those who supported him with prayers and love, affirming that truth and justice would prevail.

Chinwo, on the other hand, has yet to respond to his allegations or our inquiries as of press time.

