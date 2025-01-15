Eleven months after sparking controversy by stating he ‘can never marry a Nigerian woman’, singer Inetimi ‘Timaya’ Odon introduced his American girlfriend, Brooke Bailey, to the public on Monday.

Timaya, who released his debut album, True Story, in 2006, likened dating a Nigerian woman to a relationship between Nigerian Police and thieves.

The Port Harcourt-born singer, who rose to fame in 2005 with the release of ‘Dem Mama,’ said in an interview on Beat 99.9 FM in February 2024 that he was not comfortable with marriage due to past negative experiences.

The founder of DM (Dem Mama) Records Limited has never been married but has welcomed four children with three women.

However, the ‘Gift and Grace’ hitmaker’s desire to date a non-Nigerian has materialised, having found love in the arms of Brooke Bailey, a famous American reality TV star and actress.

It is the first time the singer, whose work has earned him several awards and nominations, including four Headies Awards, two AFRIMMA Awards, and others, has flaunted his love interest on social media.

Flaunting his lover, the ‘Ukwu’ crooner shared stunning photos of himself and Bailey dressed in traditional Nigerian attire on his Instagram page.

Bailey embraced Timaya’s cultural heritage by wearing a green lace dress with gold accessories. Timaya, staying true to his roots, wore a rich brown traditional outfit accessorised to match.

This has sent fans into a frenzy as they itch to know more about the stunning, leggy beauty for whom Timaya only has eyes.

Before now

The duo first sparked relationship rumours in December 2024 when they were spotted holding hands as they boarded a private jet together.

On 3 January 2025, she celebrated Timaya for his third edition of the ‘Timaya Day Concert’, which took place in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, on January 1.

Bailey was in attendance as Timaya filled the Samson Siasia Stadium with an impressive crowd of 20,000 fans.

She wrote, “I’m so proud of you, my love! Watching you pour your heart and soul into giving back to your village with the 3rd Annual Timaya Day was inspiring. From the stadium packed with love to the unforgettable performances that showcased incredible talent, you created a moment that will live on forever.

“You brought the world to your village and gave your people a night to remember. Filled with music, unity, and so much love. Seeing the crowd’s energy, the beautiful ladies fainting as you serenaded them, and the joy radiating from family, friends, and fans was pure magic.

“I’m in awe of how much you’ve invested in yourself, your community, and your dreams. You’re not just building a legacy but inspiring us all to dream bigger and give back. Congratulations on an amazingly successful Timaya Day!”

The show featured an electrifying lineup of performances from some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, including Rudeboy, Patoranking, Kcee, Ruger, Duncan Mighty, King Perry, and Stereo Man, who all joined him (Timaya) on stage.

Who is Brooke Bailey?

Bailey, born on July 13, 1977, in Los Angeles, California, USA, is a famous American model, businesswoman, and TV personality.

She gained fame for her appearances in ‘Basketball Wives: LA’, where she featured in the first two seasons and later returned for the tenth and eleventh seasons, the latter currently on hiatus.

Bailey graced the covers of Smooth Magazine and Low Rider Magazine and made her TV debut in the reality series Candy Girls, which followed friends living in Los Angeles. The show lasted only one season.

In 2014, Bailey married Ronnie Holland, a collegiate basketball player and Corona, California native. They renewed their vows in a lavish ceremony in Malibu in 2016. Unfortunately, their marriage ended around 2021.

Bailey, 47, is a mother of three: two sons and a daughter, Kayla, who died in a car accident on 25 September 2022.

Bailey also starred in several movies, including The Choke (2004), Perfect 10 (2010), and The Choke: The Legend Begins.

