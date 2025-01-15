A group of 58 researchers has proposed a redefinition of obesity, asserting that the conventional approach fails to capture the complexity of the condition.

report The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology In apublished on Tuesday injournal, the researchers are advocating for a new approach that emphasises the impact of excess body fat on health, rather than relying solely on Body Mass Index (BMI).

The researchers argue that BMI is a limited metric that fails to account for variations in body composition, such as the distinction between muscle and fat.

According to them, this oversight can lead to misdiagnosis and unnecessary treatment for some individuals, while others who require assistance may be overlooked.

The Lead Researcher and Bariatric Surgeon at King’s College London, Francesco Rubino, said conventional methods lead to unnecessary treatment for some people while missing others who need help.

New approach

The proposed system combines BMI with alternative methods, including waist circumference measurements and body scans to directly evaluate fat mass.

The researchers also highlighted the significance of incorporating laboratory test results, medical history, and daily activity levels to assess the health implications of excess body fat.

An Endocrinologist at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Robert Eckel, emphasised that diagnosing obesity should also consider standard laboratory test results.

“Diagnosing obesity should also consider the results of standard laboratory tests, medical history, and information on daily activities to assess how excess body fat might affect a person’s health,” Mr Eckel said.

The researchers argued for a more nuanced approach to diagnosing obesity, one that considers factors such as age, gender, and ethnicity.

Louise Baur, a Paediatrician at the University of Sydney, highlighted that certain groups face health risks at lower BMI thresholds than others, making factors like age, gender, and ethnicity essential in diagnosis.

Another Endocrinologist at Erasmus University Medical Centre in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Elisabeth Rossum also welcomed the new approach.

“Now the idea is, eat less, move more, and you’ll lose weight… if it were that simple, we wouldn’t have an epidemic, and this paper is an excellent contribution to the discussion about the complexity of obesity,” Ms Rossum stated.

The researchers hope their redefined framework will improve clinical care, influence public health strategies, and reshape societal attitudes toward obesity.

Global obesity crisis

Obesity remains one of the most pressing public health challenges worldwide.

reported A Lancet studyby PREMIUM TIMES last year revealed that over a billion people globally were classified as obese, highlighting significant health risks.

The study highlighted a concerning trend, with obesity rates among adults more than doubling since 1990 and quadrupling among children and adolescents aged five to 19.

It noted that obesity has surpassed underweight as a prevalent issue, even in low- and middle-income countries.

The report indicated that nearly 880 million adults and 159 million children lived with obesity in 2022, with 43 per cent of adults being classified as overweight.

extensive study This, involving over 1,500 researchers from the Non-Communicable Diseases Risk Factor Collaboration and the World Health Organisation (WHO), utilised data from more than 220 million individuals across 190 countries, making it one of the most comprehensive assessments to date.

Key recommendations from the study emphasise early intervention, promoting healthy practices from infancy, and implementing stricter regulations on the marketing of unhealthy foods and beverages, particularly to children.

Lancet Diabetes, Endocrinology

Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology Theis a monthly medical journal that publishes original research, reviews, and commentary on diabetes, endocrinology, obesity, nutrition, and metabolism.

It is part of the Lancet family, known for its strong reputation and high impact within the scientific community.

The journal covers a wide range of topics related to diabetes research, obesity, nutrition, and various aspects of endocrinology, providing timely and authoritative information for healthcare professionals and researchers.

