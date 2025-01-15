Nigeria’s Junior Female Yellow Greens wrapped up their preparations for the 2025 ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup with an empathic seven-wicket win over Scotland on Wednesday.

The match, which was played at the Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, saw captain Lucky Piety and her teammates give the world a tip of what to expect when they begin the World Cup properly against Samoa on Saturday.

Nigeria won the toss of the encounter and was elected to field first.

The Sarah Bhakita-led girls surely had a field day with the ball, limiting the Scots to just 62 runs in 18.2 overs.

Lillian Ude led the charge in the Scot’s innings, grabbing three wickets, while Shola Adekunle had two. The likes of Kehinde Amusa, Peace Usen and Piety had one each as the woods kept falling during the first innings.

Captain Piety then led the chase in Nigeria’s innings, finishing 28 not out from just 16 balls, hitting three sixes, with Victory Igbinedion making another score of note (25) after her work against Pakistan two days ago to close out the win.

The Junior Female Yellow Greens had come within upsetting the eighth-ranked Pakistan on Monday before putting the world on notice with the statement win over Scotland who are ranked 11th in the World, 14 places above Nigeria.

The World Cup proper begins for Nigeria on Saturday, 18 January when they face fellow debutants Samoa at the Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching, Sarawak in Malaysia.

Their second group game comes up against New Zealand on Monday, 20 January before South Africa in the last group game two days later.

