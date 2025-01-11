The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has proposed a total budget of N126 billion for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Friday during the budget defence session held by the National Assembly joint committee on electoral matters.

A total of N40 billion was approved for INEC in the 2024 budget. The exact amount was proposed in the 2025 budget before the National Assembly.

The N126 billion request by the chairperson of Nigeria’s electoral commission represents over a 200 per cent increase from the N40 billion.

“Our proposal for the 2025 budget, the commission requires the sum of over N126 billion. We have the document that has provided details line by line on how we intended to spend the N126 billion,” he said.

Mr Yakubu urged members of the National Assembly to consider the increment sought by the electoral body.

“We would like the support of the National Assembly to enable us to achieve our responsibilities in the first line charge, and most of these responsibilities are constitutional,” he said.

Appropriations not enough

Mr Yakubu said the N40 billion proposed in the budget could not sustain the commission to conduct bye-elections in different parts of the states and also prepare for off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

He also said it could not cover personnel costs of the commission due to the high number of bye-elections that would be conducted this year.

The INEC chairperson will conduct 11 bye-elections in different parts of the country this year.

He also said about 860 offices of the commissions across the country were dilapidated and needed rehabilitation funds.

How funds were utilised last year

Mr Yakubu stated that the N40 billion allocated for the commission last year was not enough to pay the allowances of its staffers.

“We have over 14,700 personnel. Beyond the career offices in the commission, the commission has 51 political office holders, the chairman, 12 National Commissioners, 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners, and the Commission Secretary.

“We cannot even pay the allowances of staff, so something has to be done about it,” he said.

Lawmaker’s reactions

Many of the lawmakers agreed with the request of the INEC.

The House Committee on Electoral Matters Chairperson, Adebayo Balogun, said the electoral commission needs adequate funding to make it independent.

“He who plays the piper dictates the tune,” he said.

On her part, Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, urged her colleagues to provide the requested funds for the electoral body.

The Chairperson of the Joint Committee, Sarafadeen Ali, a senator, directed committee members to dissolve into a closed-door session to discuss the issue.

