Blessing Egbeyemi, a 25-year-old undergraduate and entrepreneur, is the founder of Niimo Tech Hub, a brand focused on providing innovative technological solutions.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Computer Science and Engineering student at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun State shares her journey, the hurdles she has faced in a male-dominated field, and her aspirations to redefine the tech repair industry.

PT: Do you repair laptops?

Ms Egbeyemi: Yes, I do repairs. I’m currently building my brand, Niimo Tech Hub, where computer repairs, gadget sales, workspace accessories, and custom laptop skins are the focus for now. My vision is to establish Niimo Tech Hub as the go-to brand for tech solutions and innovation.

PT: How did you start your journey in tech repair?

Ms Egbeyemi: My interest in computer hardware took off during my OND in Computer Engineering at Federal Polytechnic, Ede. I was captivated by the inner workings of computers and how all the components fit together. From the very first day, I was eager to learn and work on these machines—I knew I had discovered something I truly loved. This passion led me to pursue further learning and eventually build a career around it.

PT: What is the biggest challenge you have faced as a female tech repair professional?

Ms Egbeyemi: I wouldn’t say I have faced outright obstacles, but there have been moments that reminded me how certain roles are still stereotyped as being specific to a particular gender.

Sometimes people are surprised or even hesitant, thinking there’s probably someone else behind the scenes repairing the laptops and not me. When they see me do it, they are intrigued. At times, it’s funny, but it can also be a little frustrating. Overall, though, I have found that my work and dedication speak for themselves, and once people see the results, their doubts disappear.

Another challenge has been finding a clear blueprint or support system. While there’s growing awareness and more opportunities for women in tech, those opportunities don’t always extend to tech repairs.

Female laptop technicians and other tech repair professionals do exist, but we’re still relatively rare, and it’s tough to find a support group or network to lean on. At times, it can feel isolating, not only because of the technical challenges but also because you’re trying to carve out your path without much representation or community support.

PT: How do you balance work, studies and personal life?

Ms Egbeyemi: It can be overwhelming sometimes, especially since I’m balancing school, my work in the gaming industry, and other commitments. I prioritise my tasks, set realistic deadlines, and use time management techniques to stay organised. I also make sure to allocate time for hobbies and relaxation. It’s important to find a balance that works for you and to avoid burnout.

PT: What keeps you going?

Ms Egbeyemi: My motivation comes from the love of tech and the desire to make a difference by helping others with their tech needs. Seeing satisfied clients and knowing I have solved their problems fuels me to keep pushing forward. Honestly, I love what I do, and that passion keeps me going.

PT: How do you handle gender-related stereotypes?

Ms Egbeyemi: I focus on professionalism and delivering excellent results. When people see the quality of my work, their biases usually fade away. I have learned to address doubts with confidence and patience, letting my skills speak for themselves. Over time, the compliments and positive feedback I receive often overshadow the initial scepticism.

PT: Are there opportunities for women in tech repairs?

Ms Egbeyemi: There’s huge untapped potential for women in tech repair. As technology continues to play a bigger role in our lives, the demand for skilled repair technicians is growing, and I believe women can take advantage of this opportunity to establish themselves in a less saturated field like tech repairs.

What I have found is that women bring a more customer-focused approach, which helps build trust with clients, and that’s a valuable advantage in this industry.

It’s a great chance to stand out and create a unique brand or business, especially since women are still relatively rare in the tech repair space.

PT: How can women’s participation improve the industry?

Ms Egbeyemi: Women’s participation can bring a lot to the tech repair industry. For one, empathy and emotional intelligence help us connect with customers, especially when they are frustrated or unsure about the repair process. We are also more customer-focused, often building long-term relationships that create a supportive, positive environment.

We tend to lead in a collaborative way, encouraging teamwork and sharing knowledge. This fosters a more productive and inclusive atmosphere. Plus, our ability to multi-task and pay close attention to detail means we are super organised and precise, which are essential skills in tech repair.

PT: How do you stay updated on the latest technologies and repair techniques?

Egbeyemi: I stay updated through online forums, technical blogs, and industry publications. I like to experiment with new tools and software to test their effectiveness firsthand. I also make it a point to regularly engage with other professionals and senior colleagues to exchange knowledge and insights. However, I do hope that there were more workshops and conferences specifically focused on tech repairs, this would have been helpful.

PT: What business strategies have contributed to your success?

Ms Egbeyemi: One thing I have learnt is the importance of always putting the customer first. I focus on delivering quality work, and that has helped me build trust, which has led to a lot of word-of-mouth referrals. I also give my clients advice on how to maintain their laptops and keep them in the best condition, which helps them feel confident in the services I provide.

Building relationships with my clients has been key. I make sure to really understand their needs, communicate openly, and keep things transparent. Being honest about what’s possible and what to expect has helped me earn their loyalty, and that’s been invaluable for my business.

When it comes to my brand, NIIMO TECH HUB, you see the way I carry my business on my head and tell whoever is ready to listen to what I do—very demure, very mindful, very cutesy.

Networking has also been huge for me. I have connected with people in the game community, at tech events, and of course, the OAU community at large. As the General Secretary of NACOS-OAU, I had the opportunity to lead a community service initiative during NACOS Week where we repaired laptops for people for free. It was a great way to engage with the community and show what we do. I’m always talking about my business, spreading the word, and promoting it wherever I can.

PT: Any advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs in tech?

Ms Egbeyemi: One thing I tell myself, and will tell a large gathering when my brand finally blows up, is this: Is it hard? Yes. Can I be successful at it? Yes. Two truths can coexist. Tech is a challenging field, and as a woman, it can feel like you’re always proving yourself. But those challenges don’t define you—they push you to be better. Keep pushing, even when things seem tough. This mindset has helped me keep going, even when things weren’t always smooth.

My advice to aspiring female entrepreneurs in tech is simple: Find your passion, own your space, and don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty. I always remind myself that the road won’t be easy, but it will be worth it. Embrace failure as part of the process—every setback is a lesson in disguise. Build your network, surround yourself with mentors, and never be afraid to ask questions or seek advice.

But most importantly, stay true to your vision. As women in tech, we often have to work harder to earn respect, but the value we bring is unmatched. You can be successful, you can rise above the challenges, and you can break down barriers. Keep your head high, and your work ethic stronger, and never let anyone dim your light.

Women in STEAM

The Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) industry is traditionally dominated by men. However, a growing number of women are making significant strides in the industry.

This bi-weekly interview will spotlight and delve into the experiences of these trailblazing

women, exploring the challenges they face, the strategies they employ to succeed, and the impact they are making in their respective fields.

