Controversial social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), has admitted that his claim that ₦180 million was stolen from his NGO’s account by hackers was a deliberate prank.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that over two months after launching his self-titled NGO, ‘Martins Vincent Otse Initiative,’ VeryDarkMan disclosed that hackers stole N180 million from the official account.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, the social media critic revealed that the stunt was intended to expose what he perceives as “the gullibility of social media users.” The shock value of the prank was evident in the reactions it garnered.

VDM further explained that the fabricated story was not just a prank but a meticulously planned social experiment highlighting how quickly unverified information spreads online. This aspect of the prank is what intrigued many.

“When I claimed that ₦180 million was stolen, people quickly believed it without demanding evidence. Some even celebrated my supposed downfall,” he said. “I told my website guy to shut down the site just to ‘catch cruise’ with the audience. It’s sad how excited people get over bad news.”

“I orchestrated the ₦180 million missing stunt to show how dumb eighty per cent of people on social media are. Nobody asked the right questions; you all flew with the narrative that I’m a thief. If my money were missing, I would hold Zenith Bank responsible,” the activist noted.

Addressing backlash

Reflecting on the backlash, VeryDarkMan lamented the unexpected personal attacks, criticisms and misinformation that followed his initial revelation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said, “Since this happened, I’ve seen comments I never expected to be thrown at me. Some people even insulted my mother, calling her a thief. All I do on social media is advocate for people’s needs, help them recover money, and raise awareness to prevent scams. Most of the time, I even put my own money into these efforts. Yet, some people turned this around to attack me.”

“We live in a country where anything said in the media is immediately believed without investigation. Nobody stopped to analyse the situation. If ₦180 million truly went missing, do you think I’d be travelling to Jos instead of going to the police or EFCC in Abuja? Zenith Bank would be held accountable if the money were missing, not me.”

“Eighty per cent of people on social media are dumb. Nobody questioned the claim; they ran with it, making stupid analyses and spreading misinformation. I deliberately did this to expose how shallow people can be,” the 30-year-old activist stated.

The initial missing claim, made on Friday, sparked widespread reactions on social media. While some sympathised with VDM, others criticised him for mismanagement.

In the video, VDM addressed the public’s lack of critical thinking. “People didn’t even ask for proof of the alleged theft. They just ran with the narrative. This is a serious problem, and I’m glad I exposed it,” he stated.

Bank statement

In a follow-up video on Tuesday, VDM shared a bank statement from his NGO’s account, showing a closing balance of ₦240 million as of 31 December. He also displayed a hamper he received from the bank during his visit to obtain the document.

“Here is the statement of account,” he said. “No kobo has ever gone missing from my NGO. I challenge any other NGO to match the transparency I just showed. Nobody in this country has the integrity I have.”

VDM has faced mixed reactions following his confession. Critics accused him of using misleading tactics to make a point, while others praised him for shedding light on the dangers of unchecked social media narratives. Some expressed disappointment in VDM’s methods, while others appreciated the lesson he was trying to teach.

Background

On 14 October, PREMIUM TIMES reported that VeryDarkMan’s NGO, the ‘Martins Vincent Otse Initiative,’ raised over ₦33 million within 24 hours to tackle Nigeria’s educational challenges. The initiative addressed issues such as outdated teaching methods, inadequate resources, and the lack of motivated educators, especially in rural and underserved areas. Days later, music mogul Don Jazzy contributed ₦100 million, bringing the total raised to over ₦200 million.

At the launch, VDM criticised some NGOs for misusing funds and enriching themselves rather than serving the public. He promised full transparency with his initiative, outlining plans to address issues such as outdated teaching methods, inadequate resources, and the lack of motivated educators, especially in rural and underserved areas.

He also proposed hiring National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members as teachers in public schools, noting that many resort to menial jobs due to a lack of opportunities.

Despite mixed reactions to his initiative, VDM re-emphasised his commitment to transforming Nigeria’s education system by combining older educators’ experience with younger ones’ energy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

