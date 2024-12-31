The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has launched an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse against Ohis Emmanuel, the estranged husband of popular Nigerian disk jockey Kudirat Gbemisola, aka DJ Kulet.

The agency’s action comes after a viral video surfaced online, showing Mr Emmanuel allegedly confessing to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl named Favour. The victim alleged that Mr Emmanuel molested her and her friend, Fathia, on multiple occasions.

The video became viral after DJ Kulet announced the end of her eight-month marriage to Mr Emmanuel on social media. She accused him of infidelity and sexually assaulting a minor.

In the video, the young girl could be heard saying Mr Ohis used to molest her and her friend named Fathia.

She said, “He used to molest me and my friend Fathia inside the car every night, anytime we came to my friend’s street. He is always sucking our breast and will bring out his genitals that we should be massaging it.”

In the same video, Mr Emmanuel shockingly admitted to the allegations, claiming the devil was responsible for his actions.

Enter Lagos Govt

Reacting to the video on Tuesday, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) condemned the alleged abuse in a statement on X.

“We appreciate everyone who brought the incident of child sexual abuse posted by @Olamide0fficial to our attention.

As the Statutory Agency in Lagos State dedicated to preventing and responding to domestic and sexual violence, we take this very seriously.

Violence is unacceptable, and the Lagos State Government maintains a zero-tolerance stance against it.

We have contacted DJ Kulet via Instagram DM, but if anyone has more information, kindly contact us immediately.”

Background

Barely eight months after their lavish wedding in April, popular DJ Kulet announced Monday that her marriage to Ohis Emmanuel has ended.

In a now-deleted post, the DJ accused her husband of infidelity and alleged that he molested a minor in their home.

DJ Kulet, who jokingly told her bridesmaid to move away from her husband during their wedding ceremony, stated that she decided to end the union publicly due to his persistent refusal to change his behaviour.

She wrote: “I am publicly disassociating myself from my ex-husband, Ohis Emmanuel (aka Benjamin) @hemmarsnoop, due to his egregious and reprehensible actions. Despite overwhelming evidence (including chats, photos, videos, and voice notes) of his infidelity, he has refused to change his ways. The final straw was the shocking discovery of his prolonged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old minor, which occurred under my roof for six months. Previously, I had forgiven him after he shifted the blame for his infidelity to external influences, unaware of the extent of his abuse.

“Further investigation, including a video confession on December 28th, 2024, revealed that he had also molested his 20-year-old cousin, resulting in her contracting an infection, as well as her friend. His predatory behaviour predominantly targets minors, and he continues to engage in infidelity with multiple women. In our short-lived marriage of less than 8 months, I have treated infections three times. As a victim, I feel compelled to expose individuals like him to protect others. I urge everyone to be vigilant and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.”

