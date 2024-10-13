Barely 24 hours after the controversial figure, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), launched his non-profit organisation (NGO), he confirmed that the initiative has already raised a substantial amount through generous donations.

VDM first announced the launch of the self-titled NGO on Saturday. In an Instagram video update on Sunday, he thanked the donors for their contributions to the initiative and expressed surprise at the donations, including the most minor amounts in Naira.

VDM said, “Barely 24 hours after I launched my NGO, if I tell you how much is in that account now, you will not believe it—shoutout to all the people who sent money. I started seeing the massive love and support when I saw amounts like ₦22, ₦72, ₦50, ₦100. Honestly, the total amount of money mainly came from people contributing ₦500 downwards. It means most people don’t have much, but they still want to support.

“As I speak to you now, we have gotten over ₦33 million, and I can categorically say that the biggest amount that came into that account was ₦2 million and ₦1 million. I can’t even count the ₦200,000 and ₦100,000 donations—it’s not much compared to what we’ve received overall.”

Rationale

On Saturday, VDM explained that he created the ‘Martins Vincent Otse Initiative’ to improve the quality of education in Nigeria’s public schools.

He lamented the lack of young, modern teachers who can inspire students and introduce them to new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The 31-year-old activist stated, “My project is simple—creating a solid educational background for children in public schools. These schools no longer have teachers because many are leaving for more lucrative jobs due to the poor state of the economy. Our public schools are lacking, especially in making education fun and exciting.

“If young teachers are placed in these schools, students will look up to them. These teachers can now teach modern subjects like artificial intelligence. Even if the schools only have two projectors, that’s a step towards advancing our education system.”

In the announcement, VeryDarkMan also called on public figures like Davido and Cubana Chief Priest to fulfil their past promises of support for his activism, noting that the time is now.

VDM shared his bank details, urging people to donate any amount, even as small as ₦5, and assured full transparency on the funds received. He emphasised that this NGO aims to bring real change, not just make token gestures, highlighting education as the critical focus.

Enter NGOs

VeryDarkMan criticised other NGOs, hinting that some operate unethically using their platforms to amass personal wealth.

He noted, “The total amount I have gotten made me realise that some of these NGOs are scams. They are hiding under the shadow of being NGOs to get a lot of money for themselves and their lifestyle, just like some celebrities who already have foundations.

“Some NGOs post up a person with kidney problems and say that the person needs 10 million naira, and people gather and put in their resources. The money you have from the remaining 10 million, why don’t you use it for a new 15 million you will request for another kidney problem?

“I don’t want to be the NGO that goes to Makoko (a Lagos slum area) to give rice, take pictures, and leave. We need to make a change in Nigeria. Any money put into this NGO will be publicised.’

The activist vowed to maintain complete transparency with the funds his organisation receives, stating that even the most minor transactions would be accounted for and made public.

“I’d use ₦10 and post it as evidence that I used ₦10. This will urge other NGOs to start being transparent. Anyone who fails to do so would be seen as non-transparent,” Otse stated.

Engaging Corp members

As part of his initiative, VeryDarkMan plans to employ National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to work as teachers in public schools. He explained that many corps members are forced to pursue menial jobs due to the lack of teaching opportunities.

VDM stated, “Because of the economy, many corpers leave what they studied in school to sell things like bedsheets or run POS businesses because of the lack of jobs. I’d start employing corpers with innovative ideas to teach in public schools. What I want to do is a win-win for all of us. I’d start employing corpers with many ideas to teach in public schools. We need equipment like projectors so that education will be exciting for those in rural areas. I cannot afford to pay corpers, but I can do it if you give me money.”

He also confirmed that the NGO, Martins Vincent Otse Initiative, is now officially registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), which adds legitimacy to the cause.

VeryDarkMan stated that the rationale is not to replace all the old teachers but to merge their experiences with young teachers in public schools.

While the announcement has received various reactions and praise, many netizens have also criticised it, arguing that the initiative could interfere with government protocols and that there are established procedures to follow.

As of this report, VeryDarkMan has confirmed that the total donations received have reached ₦35 million.

