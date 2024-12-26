Supporters of Naomi Silekunola, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who was remanded alongside two other persons on Tuesday in connection with last Wednesday’s funfair tragedy, have launched a petition seeking a fair trial.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the tragedy occurred on Wednesday at the Islamic High School in Bashorun, Ibadan, during a Fun Fair carnival event meant to bring joy to children but ended in chaos.

The Oyo Police Command’s spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, said at the time that 35 minors were killed. At the same time, six other individuals were critically injured in the stampede that occurred during the children’s Christmas party.

Delivering his judgment, Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi of the Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan did not take the defendant’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction and asked that the 31-year-old ex-queen, 51-year-old popular broadcaster Oriyomi Hazmat, and 56-year-old school principal Fasasi Abdullahi be remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan.

They are also facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, and negligent acts causing harm. These charges stem from their alleged roles in the organisation and management of the ill-fated funfair event.

While ruling on the case, Mrs Ogunkanmi said she was remanding the defendants pending the issuance of legal advice from the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) and adjourned the matter until 13 January for mention.

Petition

Yetunde Ola, who started a petition on change.org titled ‘Demand Fair Judicial Process for Queen Silekunola Naomi’ on Thursday, said the embattled queen has been an active beacon of hope in her community, often seen extending a helping hand to those in desperate need.

‘‘Her actions were driven by an earnest intention to alleviate hungry children’s suffering when an unfortunate stampede occurred. Now, she finds herself unfairly entangled in a web of legal accusations that are both disheartening and misplaced.

‘‘We, the supporters of Queen Naomi, are seeking justice. It is paramount that her court cases are addressed with utmost impartiality and integrity. We must hold our judicial systems accountable for their actions and ensure they remain transparent, fair, and unbiased in their proceedings.

Ms Ola also said Queen Naomi’s actions were driven not by malicious intent but by the noble goal of supporting underprivileged children.

‘‘Our plea is, thus, simple. Give Queen Silekunola Naomi a fair trial, unaffected by bias and calumny. We present this petition to highlight the necessity for a just legal process that respects the evidence and complies with the principles of justice. We reinforce our commitment to stand by Queen Naomi, championing justice, fairness, and truth’’.

As of press time, 4,149 signatures have been recorded from the intended 5,000.

