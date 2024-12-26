Notorious terrorism kingpin Bello Turji has said suspects recently arrested by the Nigerian military are not bandits and has threatened the residents of the surrounding communities over the arrests.

Mr Turji, in a video released on Christmas Day, said that those arrested were ‘innocent’ elderly people in his ancestral community.

The Director of Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Buba Edward, a major general, on 20 December said soldiers had arrested some lieutenants of Mr Turji during an operation.

Mr Edward named those arrested as Bako Wurgi, Hamisu Sale (aka Master), and Abubakar Muhammad.

He said Mr Wurgi was suspected to be linked to the murder of a Sokoto monarch.

“The arrested terrorist leader, Bako Wurgi, eventually succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firefight. He, nevertheless, provided valuable intelligence to support troops’ operations before he died,” Mr Edward said.

But five days after the statement, Mr Turji, surrounded in the video by armed men brandishing sophisticated arms, said the military did not capture the three suspects in a battle, but arrested them in market places and in the hospital.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Turji also blamed residents of the areas for providing information to the military that led to the arrests, vowing to punish the communities for their actions.

“The message is for the residents of Zamfara and Sokoto States, specifically, residents of Shinkafi, to release our brothers who are with them; otherwise, the year 2025 is going to be deadly for them with frequent kidnapping for ransom,” he said.

“Edward Buba, look at the elderly people you arrested. They are above 75 years old. And look at me. I am 35 years old, and you said those people you arrested are my accomplices. Edward Buba, be mindful of what you are telling people. If you cannot go to the battlefield, go inside your room and rest and stop lying to the people,” Mr Turji said.

He also challenged the military to display the guns it claimed soldiers seized from the bandits at battle. “Display them to the people if you fought the battle with us,” he said.

“Our brothers whom you arrested were picked up at the markets and others in the hospital. We never fought any battle with you. If you actually want to fight us, not our parents, you know where we are. Come, let us fight.

“We are calling on the residents of Shinkafi, Isa, Zurmi, and its environs in this coming year, 2025 if you don’t address those informants responsible for the killing of our brothers, you will face the consequences. You know we are killers, we know how to kill. You people see us as uncivilised; we also see you as such.

“Any town that fails to obey our directives, we are going to turn it into rubble,” Mr Turji said, pointing at some dilapidated buildings close to him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

