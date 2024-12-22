The Police Command in Ogun says it has arrested one Taiwo Yemitan, a suspected ritualist found with a fresh human head and dismembered body parts of a female victim in the Lafenwa area of Abeokuta.
Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Sunday.
Ms Odutola, a superintendent of police, explained that the 45-year-old suspect was arrested around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in his home behind Atinsola Petrol Station, Sanni, in Abeokuta.
She disclosed that the police acted on a tip-off from the state local security outfits, the Agbekoya and the vigilante operatives before the suspect was arrested.
“The suspect admitted to knowing the deceased, identified as Darasimi, whom he lured to his residence with the intent to kill her.
“He confessed to the murder, naming two other individuals, Kehinde Yemitan and one Kazeem, as accomplices in the criminal act.
“Their intention was to sell the victim’s head and other body parts,” he said.
The police spokesperson explained that the dismembered body had been taken to the morgue at General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, for post-mortem
She noted that efforts were underway to arrest the accomplices and to locate the victim’s relatives.
Ms Odutola added that the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for a thorough investigation.
She added that a similar incident occurred early in the year where a suspect, Azeez Adebayo, confessed to killing three ladies whom he and his accomplices lured through hook-up arrangements.
She warned young ladies to stop “hookup” and be “contented”, saying that high number of girls on “hookup” are slaughtered for rituals.
She urged parents to look after their daughters and also give them thorough training in order not to fall victim.
(NAN)
