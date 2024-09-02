Who is Jux, the dark-skinned dude spotted recently alongside actress Iyabo Ojo’s 23-year-old daughter, Priscilla? Are they dating, married or could it be just another publicity stunt?

These are questions many Nigerians are itching to know as loved-up photos and videos of lovers continue to trend on social media, even stealing the shine of the high-octane wedding ceremony of Yhemolee, the nightlife influencer, media personality, and his partner Tayo B on Saturday.

Until Saturday, Jux, a Tanzanian artiste and songwriter, was not a household name in Nigeria. But all that changed when his relationship with Priscilla, which was largely speculative and thought to be a publicity stunt, was confirmed to be accurate.

The Tanzanian music star is holidaying in Nigeria and was given a presidential welcome by Priscilla and later hosted by Iyabo with fanfare and paparazzi.

In late July, Jux officially confirmed he is dating again. Four weeks earlier, he posted pictures with a stunning woman (Priscilla), prompting his Tanzanian fans to speculate about her identity.

Before his most recent ex, Karen Bujulu, Jux was in a long-term relationship with singer Vanessa Mdee, who has since moved on with Nigerian-American singer and actor Rotimi and is married with kids.

The “Enjoy” hitmaker posted Priscilla’s photos on his Instagram page and Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and Kenyan singer Bien-Aimé Baraza, who appeared to approve of the affair, confirmed Jux’s relationship status.

Who is Jux?

Born on 1 September 1989 in Dar es Salaam, Jux developed a passion for music at 16, starting with rapping for his friends and peers.

Jux, whose real name is Juma Mkambala, began his music career initially as a rapper. He signed with Tanzanian record label A.M Records in 2008 and shifted to recording R&B tracks. Since then, he has released several popular songs, including “Sugua” with Diamond Platnumz, “Juu” with Vanessa Mdee, and “Regina” with Otile Brown. He has also collaborated with various African musicians, including Joh Makini, Zuchu, Gyakie, Bien, and Marioo.

Just before his relationship with Priscilla, his affair with Vanessa Mdee, a Tanzanian singer and TV personality, was one of East Africa’s most talked-about celebrity relationships before their breakup in 2019. Jux was later involved with model and influencer Karen Bujulu, but they parted ways in April.

Outside of music, Jux, also known as ‘African Boy,’ has a keen interest in fashion, having launched his clothing line in 2018. The brand, which is widely available across East Africa, reflects his unique style and has garnered a significant following.

Career

In 2015, the 35-year-old singer won the ‘Best R&B Song’ for his track “Nitasubiri” at the Kili Music Awards, also known as the National Tanzania Music Awards. In 2017, he won the Best East African Music Video award at the Zanzibar International Film Festival, one of the most prestigious events in Tanzanian music, celebrating the country’s top musical talents.

In 2017, Jux was honoured with the Best East African Music Video award at one of East Africa’s most respected cultural events, the Zanzibar International Film Festival, for his music video “Utaniua.” In 2018 and 2019, Jux was nominated for ‘Best Male East Africa’ at the AFRIMMA awards. He also performed on Coke Studio Africa in 2019. In 2018, his song “Uzuri Wako” (meaning “Your Goodness”) was banned by the Tanzanian Communications Regulatory Authority, along with several other songs, including those by Diamond Platnumz, for violating Tanzanian cultural standards.

Jux’s career has standout tracks like “Enjoy,” “Nitasubiri,” “Fashion Killer,” “Sugua,” “Juu,” and “Nidhibiti.” After releasing numerous singles, Jux launched his debut album in 2019, “The Love Album.” In November 2022, Jux released his second album, King Of Hearts, to critical acclaim, featuring collaborations with Zuchu, Marioo, Mbosso, Terri, Bien, and more.

In 2023, Jux made headlines in Tanzania with his second collaboration with Diamond Platnumz titled “Enjoy.” The song, a fusion of Bongo Flava and Amapiano, received mixed reviews, with critics noting similarities to Spyro’s “Who Is Your Guy?” It was later removed from YouTube after Congolese singer Sapo Loguano Odenumz claimed copyright infringement.

Unusual love story

Although it’s unclear when the couple began dating, the singer’s first post about Priscilla appeared on 19 June. The video he shared featured her and was captioned with a reference to her best song, “Maboss,” released in May. Nigerians had speculated that their relationship was a PR stunt, similar to many celebrity stunts designed to generate buzz. Many fans had even assumed she was just a video vixen.

Their relationship first caught public attention when a viral video showed Jux and Priscilla together at Elements Restaurant Lounge in Tanzania. The video, which surprised many, featured Priscilla twerking on Jux, quickly sparking social media speculation about their relationship. Priscilla’s first post of him publicly was on 22 July with the caption, “Mine.”

Jux had been subtly posting about Priscilla on Instagram, hinting at their closeness, but many were surprised due to Priscilla’s well-known friendship with famous Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

In July, the 35-year-old singer shared photos of himself and Priscilla enjoying a poolside in swimwear. Priscilla confidently commented, “Forever with you.” However, reactions and further speculations were mixed when Diamond Platnumz commented on the post, calling Jux “our wife” and extending his best wishes to the pair.

Chioma Ikokwu, also known as Chioma Good Hair and a friend of Iyabo, recounted how Jux met the 23-year-old influencer and experienced love at first sight. She explained: “From the moment you (Priscilla) first saw him (Jux), you giggled. He wasn’t even looking up, but we noticed him, and you smiled. When he finally saw you on the plane, he couldn’t take his eyes off you and kept staring until he eventually approached you. It’s always been a case of love at first sight, so witnessing this unfold is truly beautiful.”

In another Instagram post, the 35-year-old entrepreneur, in excitement, wrote, “Argh! Nothing has pained me this summer more than that. I’m not in Nigeria right now to host you guys! But what we started in Kigali, Rwanda, shall continue and blossom to the greatest heights in Nigeria!”

Chioma wished their joy would endure forever and their bond would be strengthened. She conveyed her love for them and expressed her eagerness to celebrate their union officially.

It’s also evident that the relationship is strategic; the mother and Priscilla are stars with solid fanbases. As a result, Jux and Priscilla now share a growing fanbase across both Tanzania and Nigeria. Some comments on his arrival even congratulated Jux for choosing a prominent and reputable Nigerian family.

Wedding bells?

The relationship between Priscilla and Jux was solidified on Saturday when the 23-year-old influencer welcomed the singer to Nigeria with an entourage and a grand gesture.

His arrival in Nigeria coincided with the singer’s 35th birthday, making it unique. Priscilla arranged a convoy, and traditional dancers welcomed him at the airport, with security and the convoy creating a festive atmosphere. Jux also wrapped a Nigerian flag over his shoulder while dancing to the traditional performers. Following this, the couple publicly kissed, further confirming their relationship.

Fillers from Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s Instagram post appear to approve of her daughter’s relationship. The heartwarming video shows Iyabo Ojo, a seeming grandmother, and other family members welcoming Prisclla’s Tanzanian lover to their home. Jux, who was treated to a traditional Nigerian meal of Okro and Poundo yam, was warmly received by the family, with Iyabo Ojo herself referring to him as her “son.”

In a post marking Jux’s birthday, the 46-year-old actress shared a video of him at their home and showered him with prayers and blessings. “Happy birthday to my dear son, @juma_jux,” she wrote. “I wish you all life’s best, including long life, prosperity, and good health. Thank you for bringing joy and love to my daughter’s life. You are welcome to our family with open arms. May God continue to bless and guide you. May your special day be filled with happiness, and may you always be a blessing to others.”

The Instagram video caption wasn’t the only hint; when Jux welcomed Priscilla to their home, she joyfully danced while Jux smiled happily with family members. Iyabo even guided Jux on how to dance with Priscilla, a lead that Priscilla later took over.

In a birthday post on Sunday for the singer, Priscilla expressed her deep affection, saying that he has revealed the “true meaning of love” and brought “immense joy” into her life. The 23-year-old influencer described him as a fantastic person with a big heart and shared that he always brings out her inner child. Priscilla also called him “the key” to her heart.

In a Monday post, Priscila shared a romantic video of herself and Jux dressed in traditional pink outfits. The video, which seems to be from a pre-wedding shoot, has garnered thousands of views and numerous congratulatory messages from Nigerians and Tanzanians. It was captioned with “Ololufemi” and the hashtag #JP, which indicates Jux and Priscilla.

