It’s real, after all! After countless speculations and confusion over the relationship status of actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and Tanzanian music star Juma Jux, it has been confirmed that they are engaged.

Priscilla, following in her mother’s footsteps in the entertainment industry and Jux, known for his hit tracks, including “Sugua” with Diamond Platnumz, have been in a whirlwind romance that has now culminated into wedding bells.

In the last few days, Nigerians and Tanzanians have been inundated with loved-up photos and videos of the lovebirds. It was initially thought to be a publicity stunt, a standard practice by entertainers to boost their image or promote a project.

Iyabo, a key figure in their relationship, eventually confirmed that her daughter is betrothed to the Tanzanian musician famous for several tracks, including “Sugua” with Diamond Platnumz on her Instagram page.

As expected, congratulatory messages are still rolling in for the Nollywood actress who now refers to herself as ‘iya Iyawo’, a Yoruba term for mother of the bride.

The recent one came from her colleague, Mercy Aigbe, who shared a video of the couple applauding the mother-of-the-bride-to-be.

Mercy’s post read, “Yeah!!!! My Baby is Taken. Congratulations, my love @its.priscy, and to our in-laws @juma_jux. We welcome you with open arms and love. We don’t joke with our daughter, but we trust you. May you both continue to flourish in unlimited peace, joy, laughter, and blessings!!!

“@iyaboojofespris, congratulations Ore, you have done well, and I am proud of you! Ore Iya Iyawo loading!”

Engagement photoshoot

Mercy also shared a congratulatory video for Priscilla and Juma, following a video Priscilla shared from their engagement photoshoot. The couple, dressed in traditional pink wedding attire, looked radiant and smitten. Priscilla’s caption, “Ololufemi” (My love), accompanied by a love emoji, further expressed her affection.

The video quickly went viral, garnering congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities who have been following the intriguing love story all weekend.

On Saturday, Iyabo formally welcomed Jux into the family, treated him to some Nigerian hospitality, and would later party with him and his daughter all night. On his birthday, Priscilla surprised Jux with lavish gifts, including a T-shirt featuring her face and a heartfelt note expressing her love. Iyabo also participated in the celebration, referring to Jux as her son and thanking him for bringing happiness to her daughter.

