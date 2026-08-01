A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday dismissed a ₦5 billion copyright lawsuit filed against gospel singer Osinachi “Sinach” Egbu over her global gospel hit, Way Maker.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa delivered the judgment in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/402/2024, holding that the plaintiff, music producer Michael “Maye” Oluwole, failed to establish any legal basis for claiming co-authorship or co-ownership of the song.

Released in 2015, Way Maker gained international popularity after being recorded by several gospel artistes, including Michael W. Smith and Leeland.

It has been translated into multiple languages and has received international recognition, making it one of Nigeria’s most successful gospel exports.

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Court ruling

Mr Oluwole had asked the court to declare him a co-author and co-owner of Way Maker. He also sought a share of all revenue generated from the song through licensing and copyright exploitation, in addition to ₦5 billion in general damages for alleged infringement of his performer’s rights.

Delivering judgment, Justice Lewis-Allagoa held that Mr Oluwole failed to prove he contributed any original creative expression to the song.

The judge found that Sinach had already written, arranged and performed Way Maker before engaging Mr Oluwole, whose role was limited to mixing and mastering the commercially released version of the track.

The court further held that the producer had already been compensated for those services.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa dismissed all the claims, holding that they lacked merit.

He explained that copyright authorship belongs to the person who creates the original expressive elements of a work, including its melody, lyrics, harmony or arrangement.

The judge further held that producers, sound engineers, or session contributors do not automatically become authors of a musical work simply by providing technical production services, unless they contribute original creative expression.

Arguments before the court

Sinach’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Emeka Etiaba, argued that the singer had completed the writing, arrangement and performance of Way Maker before Mr Oluwole became involved in the project.

According to the defence, the producer’s contribution was strictly technical and did not entitle him to ownership rights in the composition.

Mr Oluwole, represented by Justin Ige, argued that his role extended beyond mixing and mastering the song.

He told the court that he also participated in recording sessions and added instrumental elements to the track.

He further argued that, because there was no written agreement defining ownership, both parties should share the song’s proceeds equally.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa rejected the argument, ruling that the evidence presented did not establish co-authorship.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported in November 2024 that Mr Oluwole sued Sinach, claiming he contributed original creative elements to Way Maker and was therefore entitled to co-authorship, co-ownership and a share of the song’s copyright revenue.

The case attracted significant attention due to the song’s global success.

The song won the GMA Dove Award for Song of the Year in 2020 and earned the singer superstar status.

Following Friday’s judgment, Sinach’s husband and manager, Joseph Egbu, welcomed the decision, describing it as a vindication of the creative integrity and ownership of the work.

Mr Egbu heads Slic Inspire Limited and Gosgem Records, the companies that oversee the singer’s music catalogue.

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