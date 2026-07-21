MTN Nigeria has launched the second season of its music reality competition, Next Afrobeats Star (NAS), increasing the grand prize to a ₦225 million recording deal and a brand-new car.

The telecommunications company announced the competition on Monday, confirming that entries opened on 18 July and will close on 17 August. Produced in partnership with Ultima Studios and ONErpm, the initiative seeks to discover and develop emerging Afrobeats talent across Nigeria.

Enhanced grand prize

According to MTN, the winner will receive a recording deal valued at ₦225 million, which covers music production, marketing, distribution, and accommodation, in addition to a new car.

The first runner-up will receive a ₦150 million recording deal, while the second, third, and fourth runners-up will be awarded packages worth ₦100 million, ₦75 million, and ₦50 million, respectively. Contestants will be evaluated by a judging panel comprising music producers Puffy Tee, Ragee, Andre Vibez, and Masterkraft.

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Industry perspectives

Speaking at the launch, Emamoke Ogoro, MTN Nigeria’s General Manager for Brands and Communication, stated that the competition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for young Nigerians within the creative industry. She noted that contestants from the inaugural season gained national exposure, released original songs on global streaming platforms, and retained full ownership of their intellectual property.

“The most significant change is not the size of the prize; it is the size of the door it opens. We are opening that door even wider by connecting grassroots talent to a national stage,” Ms Ogoro said.

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Femi Ayeni, Chief Executive Officer of Ultima Studios, described Next Afrobeats Star as “more than a television programme,” highlighting that it serves as a structured pathway into the music business for emerging artistes who require investment and professional support.

Previous success

The inaugural edition saw Ayo Benzi win a ₦150 million recording deal. Other finalists, including Dave Cash, Kaeko, Somto O’Laker, and Lucky Yay!, also secured recording contracts. MTN reports that these alumni have since released original music across major streaming platforms.

Application process

Interested applicants can register by texting ‘NAS’ to 13013. A registration fee of ₦600 applies, after which applicants will receive a link to complete their registration and upload their audition entries.

Regional auditions are scheduled to take place in Lagos, Jos, Enugu, and Benin. Shortlisted contestants will then advance to the televised stages of the competition, which will feature rounds including the Trials, Versus, Pick Me, Live Shows, and the Grand Showdown. The eventual winner will be determined through public voting.