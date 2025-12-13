Nigerian music star Mr P visited Jos on Thursday, but the city that shaped his early musical journey offered little fanfare. Despite efforts to draw public attention, the entertainer received a muted reception from residents.

Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, returned to Jos on 11 December 2025, marking a homecoming for the former P-Square member. However, unlike the warm receptions often associated with celebrity visits, his return passed largely unnoticed.

Mr P was in Jos to attend an event organised by Dr Fish, a notable figure in the city’s social and cultural circles.

Zero cheers

During the visit, he drove through Ahmadu Bello Way, a commercial part of the city, in an open-air vehicle accompanied by security personnel, apparently attempting to engage the public. Despite these efforts, there were no cheers or visible crowds along the route.

P-Square, comprising Mr P and his twin brother Paul Okoye, last visited Jos as a duo in 2018, performing at a concert that drew thousands of fans.

The twins began their musical career in Jos, performing at local events, talent shows, and community gatherings before breaking into Nigeria’s mainstream music scene in the early 2000s. Known for hits such as Do Me, Chop My Money, and Personally, P-Square helped put Jos on the global musical map, inspiring countless local artists.

Yet obserartistsey Mr P’s sour relationship with his twin brother, coupled with the duo’s perceived neglect of the city that helped shape their career, contributed to the muted reception.

Disappointment

Many fans in Jos expressed disappointment that the artistes had not given back to the community that supported their rise to fame.

Despite the city’s historical connection to his career, Mr P’s visit this time received little acknowledgement. Residents and onlookers noted the absence of organised receptions, fan events, or official engagements, with many only becoming aware of his presence after he had left.

Some attributed the muted response to limited publicity, while others cited broader social and economic pressures in Jos. “People are more focused on daily survival than celebrity visits,” said Emeka Nwosu, a trader in Terminus Market.

Observers say the visit highlights the evolving relationship between fame and community in Jos. While P-Square helped put the city on Nigeria’s musical map, celebrity influence alone is no longer enough to guarantee public excitement, especially amid strained personal dynamics and economic challenges.