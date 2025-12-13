The Lagos State Police Command has denied reports that armed hoodlums invaded Ajebo community near Agbowa in the Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, saying the incident was a land dispute between two families.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, the police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said preliminary investigations showed that the disturbance, which occurred earlier in the week, was not an armed attack on the community.

She said the incident followed a disagreement over land ownership between two families in Ajebo community, leading to chaos and confusion on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the statement, joint police teams, comprising tactical squads, Police Mobile Force personnel, anti-riot officers, and conventional police officers from the Agbowa Division, Area N Command, and the Lagos State Police Command headquarters, were immediately deployed after the report was received.

“The police promptly restored normalcy, and residents continued with their lawful activities,” Ms Adebisi said.

She added that no life was lost and no injuries were recorded during the clashes, contrary to claims circulating in the media.

The police also dismissed reports that firearms were discharged or that armed groups invaded the community.

“There was no firing of any firearm, no death or injury, and no invasion of the community by any armed group,” the statement said.

Ms Adebisi said the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, adding that the leaders of the two families involved in the dispute had been identified and invited to report to the command for questioning.

She said the parties had been warned to remain peaceful, noting that the police would not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law against anyone found disturbing public order.

The police spokesperson cautioned members of the public against spreading misinformation and urged the media to avoid reports capable of causing fear and panic.

She reassured residents of Ajebo Community and Lagos State of the command’s commitment to maintaining peace and security.

Background

New Telegraph reported on Friday that the Ajebo community was attacked by hoodlums who allegedly destroyed properties worth millions of naira and forced residents to flee their homes.

The report quoted the Baale-elect of the community, Ogunlaru Jamiu, as saying that about 200 armed men invaded the area, fired gunshots, looted homes, and injured residents.

The newspaper also cited a police source at Area N Command, Ijede, as confirming the alleged attack.