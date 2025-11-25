Home Box Office (HBO), an American premium television network and service, has unveiled its latest addition to the acclaimed Music Box series, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, a documentary built around Wizkid’s groundbreaking feat as the first African artiste to headline the 60,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 29 July 2023.

Set to premiere on 11 December 2025, on HBO and HBO Max, the 85-minute film chronicles the Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar A as he prepares for the record-setting show that cemented his place in global music history.

The Docu-Series

The Documentary series traces Wizkid’s journey from the streets of Lagos to global stages, highlighting how his rise has helped reshape international perceptions of African music and identity.

With little industry structure available at the start of his career, the artiste relied on talent, grit, and a firm belief that success could shift the world’s understanding of Nigeria and the wider continent.

‘Long Live Lagos’ explores the intricate and multifaceted relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, the legacy of colonial history, and how digital platforms have enabled African music to transcend global boundaries.

Through Wizkid’s voice, the documentary examines how contemporary African art challenges stereotypes and asserts a richer, more nuanced picture of the continent.

Milestone

Wizkid’s headline performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first by an African artiste, anchors the narrative, underscoring how global visibility can act as a form of cultural reclamation and pride.

The documentary features appearances from Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, Jada Pollock, Julie Adenuga, Seni Saraki, Sunday Are, Karen Binns, Tops, and fans who reflect on Wizkid’s influence across Africa and the diaspora.

Created by Bill Simmons and launched in 2021, the Music Box series examines defining moments in global music culture.

Long Live Lagos adds Wizkid’s story to the growing anthology of influential artistes whose work has shifted conversations within and beyond the music industry.