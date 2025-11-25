Nigerian singer and president of Plutomania, Shallipopi, has officially confirmed the release of his third studio album, titled AURACLE. This is scheduled to drop on 5 December 2025.

This he shared on social media via a video post, “My third studio album ‘AURACLE’ is finally coming out on the 5th of December 2025. I thank God for my journey thus far, and thank you, Plutomanias, for sticking with me. I love y’all. Pre Save Link on my bio.”

AURACLE comes on the heels of Shallipopi’s two earlier studio albums:

Presido La Pluto, which was released in 2023. The album shot Shallipopi into mainstream attention, with several tracks dominating Nigerian street playlists and TikTok trends.

Then, Shakespopi, which debuted in 2024. This follow-up project solidified his fan base, earning critical praise for its catchy hooks and collaborations with top Nigerian artists.

While details about the tracks and things to expect are still under wraps, fans are speculating about possible collaborations and sound. Recently, Shallipopi dropped a major hint, featuring multi-platinum rapper Swae Lee on the album, marking his first major international collaboration. This collaboration crafts Shallipopi’s distinctive style, which blends street vibes with mainstream appeal.

Shallipopi’s last two albums have garnered significant streams on Spotify with Presido La Pluto

Shakespopi has almost 89 million streams. Shallipopi gained popularity in 2023 with his hit single, “Elon Musk.” The song featured a unique sound and became a rave sensation, quickly making him a favourite among Gen Z.

These numbers showcase Shallipopi’s growing popularity in the Afrobeats scene; thus, the expectations for the forthcoming album are high.