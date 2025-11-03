Award-winning musician and leader of the popular Shuga Band, Akin “Akin Shuga” Tofowomo, is dead.

His family released a statement on his Instagram page on Monday announcing his passing.

He was 50.

According to the statement, the musicpreneur died in New Brunswick, Canada.

However, the family did not disclose the cause of his death.

“It is with profound solemnity and total submission to the will of God that the family of Akinloye Tofowomo (Akin Shuga), revered music icon, Grandmaster, and Managing Director of Shuga Limb Foundation and Shuga Entertainment, Nigeria’s most prestigious live band, announces his passing in New Brunswick, Canada.

“Akinloye Tofowomo was more than a musician; he was a custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance. Across more than three decades of excellence — on stage and in mentorship — he redefined what it meant to lead a band with grace, mastery, and purpose. To countless admirers at home and abroad, he was both an inspiration and an institution: a true king in his art”, the family’s statement partly read.

Privacy

The family appealed to the public to respect their privacy as they come to terms with his immeasurable loss.

They expressed a desire for space to find closure and to honour Akin Shuga’s life privately.

According to the family, further details, including dates and arrangements for memorial observances, will be announced in due course.

“The family extends heartfelt appreciation to all who have reached out with prayers, tributes, and kind words. Akinloye Tofowomo’s legacy will continue to live on through the Shuga Band and Shuga Entertainment. He is survived by his loving wife, children, siblings, and mother. May his noble soul find eternal rest.”

Akin Shuga

The late singer founded the Shuga Limb Foundation, an organisation dedicated to supporting individuals living with polio.

He established the foundation drawing from his personal experience of overcoming the disease, which he contracted at the age of five.

In a 2018 interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Ondo-born singer said his enduring presence in the music industry was a product of “destiny, timing, and divine source.”

Akin Shuga’s passion for music inspired him to pursue a career that brought people joy, happiness, and lasting memories.

He studied Music Business at Berklee College of Music, Boston, Massachusetts.

Some of his notable songs include “I Can Walk,” “My Lady,” and “Married Today,” among others.

He received several awards and recognitions, including the City People Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, Shuga Band Best Band of the Year in 2016, and the Beatz Award in 2017.