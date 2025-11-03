Edo Carnival 2025 will showcase the rich heritage, music, and artistry of the Edo people in a grand display of culture, entertainment, and creativity.

The spectacular week-long celebration, under the theme “Our Culture, Our Pride,” will light up Benin City from 21 to 27 December.

In a statement on Monday, the organisers said the maiden edition promises to transform the ancient city into Nigeria’s cultural capital, drawing visitors, tourists, and performers from across the country and beyond for seven days of entertainment, unity, and pride.

Highlights

The carnival will unfold in multiple phases, beginning with pre-launch activities from 1 October to 30 November, designed to build excitement through media campaigns, influencer engagement, and citywide promotions.

This will be followed by the launch phase from 1-20 December, featuring band activations, challenges, and community events. The carnival week, 21-27 December, will see Benin City come alive with parades, concerts, and cultural showcases.

Key carnival highlights include the Grand Opening Ceremony on 21 December, the Cultural Band Competition and Night Concert on 22 December, the Trade Fair and Comedy Show on 23 December, and the Pageant Night on 23 December.

The festivities will continue with the Christmas Family Fiesta on 25 December, the Grand Band Parade on 26 December, and the Awards and Closing Concert on 27 December, which will be presided over by Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo.

Additionally, a stellar lineup of carnival bands, including Eniware, Osigo, Queen Idia, Ohanmian, Enhenugha, Governor’s Band, Royal Band, and Black Rio, will bring Edo’s history and spirit to life through colourful costumes, choreography, and storytelling inspired by royal traditions.

Top Nigerian artists are also expected to grace the stage, blending Afrobeats with traditional Edo rhythms in a vibrant celebration of creativity and identity.

Edo Carnival Vision

Speaking on the forthcoming celebration, Daniel Eromosele, CEO of Peak Rendezvous Entertainment Global Ltd, the official organisers of the Edo Carnival, said the event represents a blend of history and innovation that connects the Edo people.

“Edo Carnival is more than an event; it’s a celebration of who we are as a people. This year, we’re blending history with innovation to create a cultural experience that will entertain and inspire pride and connection among Edo sons and daughters, and indeed, all lovers of African culture,” Mr Eromosele said.

Similarly, the Chairperson of the Carnival Committee and Edo State Commissioner for Finance, Emmanuel Okoebor, described the carnival as a bridge between culture and development.

“Through this carnival, Edo State showcases its rich cultural heritage while promoting tourism, creativity, and youth empowerment. It’s a statement that Edo is open for culture, business, and global collaboration,” Mr Okoebor said.

Partners

Edo Carnival 2025 has partnered with major media platforms such as Trace TV, Soundcity, and Africa Magic to ensure global visibility and amplify the festival’s reach to national and international audiences.

Beyond the festivities, the organisers emphasised that Edo Carnival 2025 is a platform for cultural preservation, economic empowerment, and artistic innovation. The carnival reaffirms Edo’s place as a beacon of African culture, from traditional crafts and fashion to music, dance, and cuisine.