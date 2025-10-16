Dapper Music and Entertainment, the label behind some of Nigeria’s fast-rising stars, has unveiled ‘Hue’, an intimate visual platform designed to spotlight Africa’s musical voices in their rawest, most expressive form.

Conceived under the Dapper Group umbrella, Hue aims to merge creativity with structure by presenting live performances stripped of theatrics.

Each session is filmed against a bold, minimal backdrop to let the artiste’s voice, tone, and emotion take centre stage.

According to Dapper Music, Hue represents “the next frontier” in how audiences experience African music.

“With Hue, we wanted to create a space where artists could perform without distraction, just the voice, the colour, and the emotion. It’s Africa telling its story in full focus,” the Dapper Music and Entertainment said.

The Hue series will feature performances from new and established artistes across Africa, each with a distinct tone, mood, and sonic palette.

Debut Edition

Additionally, the debut edition featured Cazulee, one of Dapper Music’s rising voices, performing his latest single, ‘Boring DP’.

In his Hue session, Cazulee delivered ‘Boring DP’ with effortless charm, a clever reflection on how dull life feels without money.

Blending sharp lyricism with rhythmic ease, the record turns the everyday hustle into art, capturing the balance of wit, truth, and melody that defines Cazulee’s sound.

Cazulee’s performance in Hue marks the beginning of a series highlighting emerging and established African artists, each bringing a different colour, tone, and energy to the screen.

Beyond being a performance series, Dapper Music also stated that Hue is a cultural statement. It captures the essence of a new generation of African talent that values depth and emotion.