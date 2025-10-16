A new agricultural project in Plateau State is being celebrated as a turning point for Nigeria’s livestock sector. Experts say the successful cultivation of Alfalfa, a high-protein forage crop known globally as “green gold,” could become a model for sustainable livestock farming and rural peacebuilding.

The collaboration between The Alternative Bank and Plateau State University (PLASU) has recorded strong field results, showing that Alfalfa can thrive under Nigeria’s highland climate.

Researchers say this discovery could reduce dependence on imported feed, lower farmers’ production costs, and encourage a shift from open grazing to ranch-based systems. This is according to a statement by the Alternative Bank sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Early field results show that Alfalfa thrives in Plateau’s highland climate, achieving yields and nutritional quality comparable to those of top livestock-producing countries. Experts say the discovery could lower feed costs, strengthen dairy and beef production, and help reduce open grazing, one of the key triggers of clashes between farmers and herders.

Strong field performance

Presenting the findings of the Alfalfa Adaptability and Performance Trials, Associate Professor Hosea Finangwai, dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at PLASU and the project’s lead researcher, said the crop has shown impressive growth and adaptability.

He said: “Germination rates exceeded 85 per cent within two weeks, and the crop adapted well to Plateau’s soil, reaching heights of up to 66.5 centimetres in just 13 weeks. With projected biomass yields of 18 to 20 tonnes per hectare annually under rain-fed conditions, alfalfa is emerging as a viable, high-nutrition forage for Nigeria’s dairy and beef industries.”

He added that laboratory analysis of crude protein levels places Nigerian-grown Alfalfa within global benchmarks, a first for the country’s livestock feed research.

Based on these results, Mr Finangwai said introducing Alfalfa could be the “missing link” Nigeria needs to solve its chronic livestock feed shortages.

“If we can scale this beyond the pilot phase, the impact on our livestock value chain will be transformative,” he noted. “Farmers, herders, and feed manufacturers all stand to benefit.”

Sustainable livestock production

Reacting to the results, Hassan Yusuf, chief executive officer of The Alternative Bank, described the project as a “breakthrough moment” for Nigeria’s agricultural sector. He also emphasised that the project aligns with The Alternative Bank’s commitment to regenerative agriculture, non-interest financing, and projects that directly improve livelihoods.

Represented by Ugonwa Ikegwuonu, the bank’s head of Agric Finance, he added that the initiative demonstrates how financial institutions can drive sustainable impact by supporting research and innovation.

“Seeing students, researchers, and farmers interact around the trials proves the value of this partnership,” he said.

“PLASU has advanced the science and created a model for how academia and financial institutions can collaborate to deliver sustainable agricultural solutions. This milestone strengthens our resolve and reinforces our mission to invest in initiatives that create wide-scale opportunities and foster economic resilience.”

Government-backed expansion

The Plateau State Government has also thrown its weight behind the initiative.

Speaking at the recently held Green Field Day, Sunday Akpa, commissioner for Agriculture, praised the collaboration between the bank and the university and pledged the state government’s readiness to scale up the project.

“We see this as a pathway to unlocking the livestock value chain, improving rural livelihoods, and strengthening food security across Plateau,” Mr Akpa said.

“The government is ready to support and expand this innovation across all 17 local government areas.”

He said the administration views Alfalfa as a sustainable way to reduce herder migration, rebuild community trust, and restore peace to farming regions.

“This kind of collaboration brings peace through productivity,” the commissioner added. “When herders have feed, they no longer have to roam, and when farmers have peace, they can produce more.”

Building local capacity

The Vice-Chancellor of PLASU, Shedrack Best, represented by Associate Professor Keziah Ayuba, deputy vice-chancellor (Administration), said the partnership has turned the university into a model for agricultural problem-solving.

“This collaboration has provided our students with valuable field experience, exposed them to opportunities in agribusiness and research, and positioned PLASU as a hub for sustainable agricultural innovation in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the success of the Alfalfa trials underscores the importance of collaboration between academia, the private sector, and government in solving practical development challenges.

Experts believe that Alfalfa’s success could change Nigeria’s livestock narrative. The crop’s high protein levels, soil-enriching capacity, and drought tolerance make it ideal for sustainable ranching systems and regenerative agriculture.

Alfalfa could reduce dependence on imported feed, ease the pressure of open grazing, and create new opportunities in hay processing, seed multiplication, and rural entrepreneurship by ensuring a steady, affordable fodder supply.

The Alternative Bank said discussions with other state governments and development partners are underway to replicate the Plateau pilot in additional regions with suitable climates.

The project remains part of the bank’s wider strategy to support university-led research and sustainable agribusiness initiatives. It also reinforces the call for a national fodder development policy that integrates modern feed crops into Nigeria’s livestock roadmap.