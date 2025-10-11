Few Nigerian rappers command attention the way Odumodublvck does. In just a few years, the Abuja-based rapper has built quite an interesting, unique identity that quickly resonated with his audience.

Known for his loud personality, streetwise energy, and signature sound that fuses hip-hop with highlife and local slang, he has carved out a space that feels entirely his own.

With Industry Machine, his 23-track album released on 5 October 2025, Odumodublvck sets out to prove that he has grown into a force in the Nigerian music space that cannot be ignored. Little wonder the album’s title is Industry Machine.

But does this acclaimed “machine” truly live up to its name? Or are we witnessing the strain of an artiste trying to keep his gears turning too fast?

An overdrive?

Odumodublvck has had a busy run. Within the last ten months, he’s dropped three full-length projects and appeared on countless collaborations. His work rate is admirable, but it also raises the question of how long an artist can keep pushing at full speed without wearing thin.

Industry Machine is both a celebration of his dominance and a sign of creative fatigue. The album runs just over an hour, with 23 tracks that jump between drill, trap, Afro-fusion, and street-hop. It’s an ambitious effort, but as expected with such a long body of work, sometimes it sprints and stumbles.

Sound vs Style

From the first three tracks, “Commend,” “Legolas,” and the title song “Industry Machine”, Odumodublvck makes his intentions clear. This is music built for volume and attitude. The production is energetic, mashed with heavy drums, and filled with that familiar chaos that defines his Okporoko sound.

The term “Okporoko sound” refers to the self-defined musical genre of Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck. The style is an inventive fusion of hip-hop and other influences, named after the Igbo word for stockfish, which is known for making a distinct sound when cooking.

The production is handled mainly by Ucee and other local talents, who mix trap aggression with Afrobeat rhythms and drill intensity.

It’s bold and unapologetic. You can almost feel the Street pulse in every beat. But as the album progresses, the excitement begins to waver. Songs like “Unaware” and “Baby Reindeer” show Odumodublvck’s strength in melody but also his weakness in depth. His verses often circle the same themes: pride, hustle, love, and success, with little new insight. His delivery remains fiery, but the lyrics sometimes feel recycled.

Still, his charisma shines through. “Banza Boy” is a bright moment on the album that is catchy, rhythmic, and full of street vibes. The flow may be simple, but it works. It’s the kind of song that reminds listeners why Odumodublvck became a fan favourite in the first place.

Davido vs. Wizkid: Two Giants, Two Results

One of the most exciting parts of Industry Machine is how Odumodublvck brings in some of the biggest stars in African music. The Davido and Wizkid collaborations, in particular, show two very different sides of him: one energetic and the other emotional.

“Grooving,” featuring Davido and Seun Kuti, is an easy standout. Built on lively Afrobeat horns and smooth guitar riffs, it carries an old-school groove with a modern bounce. Davido brings his signature warmth, blending perfectly into the rhythm, while Seun Kuti adds a soulful touch with his jazzy horns. Odumodublvck sounds inspired here. His verses flow naturally, and his voice blends effortlessly with the beat. It feels alive, cohesive, and genuinely fun.

On the other hand, “Big Time,” featuring Wizkid, takes a slower, emotional turn. The production by Telz makes it the kind of song that tries to show Odumodu’s reflective side, and it almost works.

Wizkid’s smooth vocals glide effortlessly through the melody, creating a soulful mood. Odumodublvck tones down his usual aggression to match the vibe, but in doing so, he loses presence. Wizkid steals the spotlight, leaving Odumodu’s contribution feeling faint. The song is beautiful but uneven; it highlights the strength of its guest more than its host.

Simply put, Davido helps Odumodu shine; Wizkid outshines him.

The features: a global guest list

Beyond the big names, Industry Machine is crowded with features from Skepta, Saweetie, and Stormzy to Phyno, Reminisce, and Patoranking. It’s an impressive lineup that stretches across continents and genres.

“Adenuga”, featuring Skepta and Anti World Gangsters, is one of the best moments on the project. The energy is raw, the flows tight, and Skepta’s brief verse adds sharpness to an intense beat. Similarly, “Layì Wasabi” with Reminisce brings back that street grit. Reminisce tears through his verse with precision, pushing Odumodublvck to match his fire.

But the same can’t be said for every feature. “Maradona,” which includes Saweetie and Justin Quiles, feels forced; the blend of Latin and Afrobeats elements never quite clicks. “My Angel” with Chike also misses the mark, weighed down by weak chemistry and mismatched delivery. Even Patoranking’s presence on “Do Yanga” fails to lift what could have been a lively dance track.

When the Machine Slows Down

Around the middle of the album, the momentum starts to falter. Songs like “Too Spoilt,” “Baggiò,” and “Ghetto Man Yute” feel like filler; they were repetitive, loosely structured, and lacked the punch of the earlier tracks. The hooks are catchy, but they sound rushed.

It’s not that these songs are outright bad, but they don’t contribute much to the larger story Odumodublvck seems to want to tell. The themes blur together, and the once-exciting chaos begins to sound predictable.

However, “If You Like Gym,” featuring rap legend Modenine, brings the spark back. Odumodublvck sounds refreshed here, confident, playful, and in complete control of his delivery. It’s a reminder of what he can do when he channels his energy with focus.

Finishing Strong

The closing stretch of ‘Industry Machine’ tries to tie things together. “Ejor,” featuring Smada and Ayo Maff, is a pleasant comeback with a smooth mix of drill, highlife, and strong performances. The final track, “Hallelujah,” with Phyno and Jeriq, is mellow and reflective, a calm ending to an otherwise noisy project. While it doesn’t hit as hard as expected, it offers a moment of rest after the storm.

Ambition Meets Fatigue

In comparison to his earlier works like “Eziokwu” (2023) and “The Machine Is Coming”, this album feels grander, more global, and more polished. The production quality is top-tier, the collaborations are bold, and the confidence is undeniable. Yet, Odumodublvck’s essence begins to thin out somewhere in all that ambition.

He’s still the same fearless artiste who brought a new sound to Nigerian hip-hop, but ‘Industry Machine’ shows the limits of his formula. His creative spark is still there; it just needs space to breathe. Perhaps the “machine” needs to rest before its next run.

Final Verdict

Industry Machine is loud, fearless, and full of ambition, but uneven. It’s a record that proves Odumodublvck’s importance in the Nigerian rap scene while exposing his creative fatigue. When it works, it’s thrilling; when it doesn’t, it feels stretched.

Still, even at its weakest, the album never loses its pulse. Odumodublvck remains a symbol of energy, grit, and originality, a rapper who has turned chaos into a career.

Rating: 7/10

Industry Machine is currently streaming on Spotify.