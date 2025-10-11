The Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) has announced that its 2025 annual festival will be held from 12 to 26 October at the MUSON Centre in Lagos.

It marks the 29th edition of one of the country’s most prestigious cultural events.

At a press briefing on Thursday, MUSON Chairman Louis Mbanefo unveiled this year’s festival theme: “In the Flow.”

According to him, the theme signifies the organisation’s continued growth, renewal, and dynamic role in Nigeria’s creative and educational landscape.

“After previous years’ Resurgence, Resilience, and Revival themes, MUSON is back in the flow. The project continues to thrive and to flow beyond the dreams of our founding fathers and mothers,” Mr Mbanefo said.

Tracing the institution’s origins, Mr Mbanefo recalled that MUSON was founded in 1983 by a group of friends, including Akintola Williams, Ayo Rosiji, Francesca Emanuel, and Rasheed Gbadamosi, with a shared vision to promote the appreciation and performance of music in Nigeria.

Since 1984, MUSON has maintained a consistent calendar of high-quality concerts featuring Nigerian and expatriate performers. Its School of Music started in 2008 and has become a Diploma-awarding institution offering rigorous music theory and performance training. Over 500 students have graduated, many of whom have studied and performed internationally.

The school also runs a Basic School for beginners and a Diploma School, the latter supported by scholarships from the MTN Foundation and annually sponsors 45 advanced students.

“Most of our alumni have attained international recognition and are contributing significantly to the development of musical life in Nigeria and beyond,” Mr Mbanefo noted, adding that MUSON-trained musicians now serve in churches, schools, and orchestras nationwide.

Highlights of 2025 Festival

Mr Mbanefo added that the 2025 MUSON Festival promises two weeks of exceptional performances spanning classical, jazz, drama, and contemporary Nigerian music, reflecting the diversity and depth of the country’s creative talent.

The festival will open on Sunday with a musical brunch to set the tone for a vibrant celebration of artistry and innovation.

On Tuesday, the MUSON Day Concert will commemorate the institution’s founding and celebrate distinguished alumni of the MUSON Diploma School. This year’s edition will also include a special tribute to Marion Akpata, the late pioneer Director of the MUSON School of Music, who passed away recently.

As the festival unfolds, guests can look forward to captivating events.

On 17 October, a lively jazz party will feature performances by some of Nigeria’s finest jazz artistes. On 18 October, a musical drama sponsored by Chevron will be showcased, blending theatre and music to tell a compelling story.

The momentum continues on 19 October with an operatic performance reaffirming MUSON’s commitment to excellence in classical music presentation.

On 21 October, attention will shift to innovation with a “Collabo” symposium exploring how music meets technology in today’s digital age. 23 October will spotlight young, talented performers in a special concert designed to nurture and showcase emerging voices in Nigerian music, while 25 October will deliver another memorable operatic performance.

The 2025 edition will climax on 26 October, with a grand Gala Concert sponsored by TotalEnergies. The concert will feature the MUSON Choir and the MUSON Symphony Orchestra under the joint direction of Emeka Nwokedi and visiting German maestro Walter-Michael Vollhardt.

The highlight of the evening will be a complete performance of Carl Orff’s timeless choral masterpiece, Carmina Burana, promising a breathtaking finale to an inspiring festival season that celebrates both tradition and the evolving rhythm of Nigerian music.