Billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, has revealed why she chose to marry her husband, singer and entrepreneur Oluwatosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade.

In August, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, more than three years after their engagement in Iceland.

Mr Eazi proposed to Temi, an actress, in April 2022, four years after they first met at a gig organised by Florence “DJ Cuppy” Otedola, Temi’s sister.

Since their wedding, the couple have remained in the news, particularly over their unconventional choices, including the 29-year-old’s decision to adopt her husband’s surname “Ajibade.”

However, in an interview with BBC Pidgin, posted on the outlet’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Mrs Ajibade explained that several factors influenced her decision to marry the 34-year-old artiste.

She noted: “There are too many. How would I choose one? I mean, first and foremost, he’s my best friend. It’s that’s my person. And I think when you meet your person, I can’t imagine spending the rest of my life with anybody else.

“He’s the person I’m excited about and can’t wait to spend every day with and build our lives together, work through our ups and downs together, celebrate together, and solve problems together. He’s simply my person. So, we’re just excited for what’s to come.”

Surname adoption

Furthermore, the actress, known for her role as Moremi Oluwa in “Citation”, stated that she never considered dropping her surname.

“To be deeply honest with you, it’s not anything I had thought about. It was obvious that when I became a married woman, the obvious thing for me was to take my husband’s name, but it’s my choice. I respect everybody’s personal choice. It’s what I’m comfortable and happy doing”, she added.

The co-host of the podcast “How Far? With Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola” said her decision not to make her relationship with Mr Eazi, along with other aspects of her life, public was based on her own narrative.

“It’s not necessarily about privacy. I think it’s more about owning your own narrative. And there’s something about moving in silence that allows you to have certain control over things.

It will enable you to build a narrative you want, and you can also share it when you feel you’re ready to show it, when you want to share it, and how you want to share it.

“So I think all of those things are kind of why I’ve always been someone to share, whether it’s a work project or personal news, I share it in my own time,” said the L’Oréal Paris Digital Brand Ambassador.

Father’s book

She further stated that she believed her father wrote and published “Making it Big: Lessons from a Life in Business” because he possessed decades of experience in business, life, and interpersonal relationships.

On 18 August, Mr Otedola released the book, chronicling his extraordinary journey from modest beginnings to becoming a billionaire at the age of 41.

She added that her father held a wealth of wisdom, noting that she felt fortunate to be his daughter, as she had learned and grown under his guidance.

Mrs Ajibade noted, “But I believe he thought it was time for the rest of the world to learn and understand his journey as an entrepreneur. As a businessman, I believe that, as a businessman in the public eye, there are a lot of misconceptions about you and your journey.

And he’s had articles and news clippings written about him his entire life. So it was finally time for the public to hear it from his mouth and through his own words.

“He revealed that he wasn’t shy about talking about the fact that he decided not to go to school. He decided to step back from that to do business, which was what he wanted to do. My father is one of those people who believes that school is great for many things.

You know, my sisters and I all did our master’s degrees. But for my father, I think he’s one of those people whose life and experience are his school, and he notices that the system does not aid everybody’s intelligence or ability to learn.”