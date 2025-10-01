A 63-year-old pastor has allegedly raped two sisters in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The pastor, Luke Eze, allegedly raped the two sisters (names withheld) on 7 September in his church in Oghe, a community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, in a statement on Tuesday, said the two sisters were aged 16 and 19 years old.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the pastor was subsequently arrested on 11 September by operatives of the Iwollo Police Division in a response to a report by the victims’ parents.

How the suspect allegedly raped the victims

Mr Ndukwe said police investigations revealed that, on 7 September, Mr Eze allegedly lured the 16-year-old victim to his church, City of Hope Ministry, otherwise known as “Ọkụ Night.”

He said the suspect had lured the victim in the pretext of holding a “deliverance session” for her which she attended.

“After having her engage in an empty-mortar-pounding ritual, he administered a stupefying liquid substance that rendered her unconscious, enabling him to rape her,” he said.

Continuing, the police spokesperson narrated: “When the younger sister did not return, her 19-year-old sibling (the second victim) went to the church, where she was subjected to the same deceptive ritual.

“The suspect administered the substance to her as well, and after she lost consciousness, he similarly violated her.

“Both victims regained consciousness the following afternoon, September 8, to find themselves naked, with bloodstains on their private parts and other physical evidence of the assault.”

Confession, arraignment and remand

Mr Ndukwe said the police recovered two plastic bottles containing the unidentified substance the suspect administered to the victims for forensic analysis.

The spokesperson said Mr Eze has confessed to the crime, but blamed “the devil” for the act.

He said the suspect has been arraigned in a court after investigations by the Gender and Anti-Human Trafficking Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the police.

Mr Ndukwe also said the court has remanded the pastor in a prison facility.

He did not mention the court where the suspect was arraigned or details of charges filed against him.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, has condemned the act, describing it as “abominable and senseless,”

Mr Giwa cautioned parents and all Nigerians against falling prey to criminals masquerading as “spiritual leaders.”

The commissioner assured residents of Enugu State that the police were committed to ensuring justice in the case.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria, in 2015, enacted the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, which outlawed all forms of violence against women and girls, including rape, female circumcision and forceful ejection.

Offenders, on conviction, face life imprisonment or maximum of 14-year jail term, depending on the age of the offender and type of violence committed.

Several persons have been convicted by various courts for rape.

An Ado-Ekiti High Court, in July 2022, sentenced a 49-year-old man, Dele Adeyanju, to four years imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl.

A Bauchi High Court, in 2017, sentenced two middle aged men to life in prison for raping a 40-year-old woman and plucking her eyes.