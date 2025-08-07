Renowned Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1, has responded to allegations of breaching aviation regulations and disrupting airline operations.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, accused the 68-year-old of committing the offence while boarding a ValueJet Airlines morning flight (Flight VK 201) to Lagos.

FAAN alleged that Kwam 1, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s music scene and a close associate of President Bola Tinubu, brought an alcoholic beverage onto the commercial flight.

This reportedly raised concerns for a flight attendant, who reminded him that alcohol consumption is prohibited on domestic flights in Nigeria.

The attendant was said to have asked him to surrender the flask, but the musician allegedly refused, insisting it contained medication prescribed by his doctor.

Despite repeated requests, Kwam 1 reportedly refused to comply, prompting the flight attendant to request his removal from the aircraft.

The situation escalated into a confrontation between the singer and airline staff.

Kwam 1 reacts

However, in response, Kwam 1’s spokesperson, Kunle Rasheed, in a statement made available to this newspaper on Wednesday night, dismissed the allegations as both exaggerated and misleading.

Mr Rasheed said: “At no point did K1 act in a manner that endangered lives or breached safety regulations. The substance in question, which was wrongly sensationalised, was nothing more than plain drinking water, given to him at the airport lounge while he waited to board the aircraft. Despite his respectful effort to clarify this, the situation was unnecessarily escalated. Claims that K1 blocked the aircraft or attempted to disrupt operations are entirely unfounded.

“The veteran artiste, who is globally respected and frequently travels locally and internationally, understands and strictly adheres to aviation protocols. If indeed there had been anything inappropriate in his conduct, the Head of Airport Security, officials from relevant agencies such as FAAN and NCAA, as well as the Chairman and Managing Director of the airline, would not have reached out personally to appeal, tender apologies, and even go as far as arranging a private jet to fly him to Lagos — at no cost. Despite persistent persuasion from the airline’s top executives, K1 graciously declined the offer.”

Victim not violator

Mr Rasheed further clarified that his principal was the victim in the incident, contrary to claims made by FAAN and those circulating the rumour.

He explained that his principal and his unnamed personal assistant were involved in the matter.

According to him, several concerned passengers who witnessed the event firsthand urged Kwam 1 to stay calm, acknowledging the intense pressure he was experiencing at the time.

“In light of recent developments, it is essential to note that the pilot involved has suspended her license. Given the circumstances, it is no surprise if she attempts to deflect blame— surely, she must lie to cover herself up. More concerning, however, is that the pilot’s hasty and irrational decision misrepresented the situation and directly endangered the lives of K1 and those peacefully trying to resolve the issue.

“Such conduct, especially from someone entrusted with the responsibility of safely operating an aircraft, is deeply troubling and falls far below professional standards. We urge the media and the public to avoid sensationalism and allow the truth — not assumptions — to guide their judgment. K1 remains a law-abiding citizen and continues to cooperate fully with all relevant authorities to ensure that the matter is responsibly resolved”, Mr Rasheed added.

Pilots suspension

This newspaper earlier reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the country’s main civil aviation regulator, suspended two ValueJet pilots in response to the incident.

According to the NCAA, the pilots’ conduct seriously violated established safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

In a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the agency confirmed it had taken swift enforcement action by suspending the licences of those involved.

The affected pilots were Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba.

The aviation regulator stated that preliminary findings indicated the pilot initiated departure procedures from the assigned bay without securing the required pre-departure clearance.