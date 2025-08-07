Draws for the 2025 1X Cup, a growing grassroots football tournament reshaping community football in Nigeria, have been officially conducted.

Held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, the draw event set the tone for what promises to be a thrilling edition.

A total of 20 elite amateur teams were divided into four competitive groups, with several tantalising matchups already stirring excitement among fans and scouts alike.

In Group A, one of the headline fixtures will see 36 Lions FC take on Community Gunners FC — both teams known for their raw talent and tactical flair.

Ikorodu City FA will face Young Strikers FA in Group B, while Dosu Joseph FA and Emiloju FC are expected to dominate attention in Group C.

Divine Praise FC and Inspire Sports Academy top the billing in Group D.

Full Group Breakdown:

Group A – Community Gunners FC, 36 Lions FC, Collins Edwin FA, Africano FA, Nath Boys FA

Group B – Emaljus FC, Ikorodu City FA, G-Innovation FC, Young Strikers FA, Ecas FA

Group C – Emiloju FC, Dosu Joseph FA, Utility FC, Soccer Cardinals FA, Isgat FC

Group D – FC Bethel Sporting, Inspire Sports Academy, Divine Praise FC, Vinmo Energy FA, Brighton FC

The third edition of the 1X Cup officially kicks off on 12 August, with group stage matches running until 10 September.

The Wild Card playoffs will follow on September 16 and 17, before the quarter-finals (23–24 Sept), semi-finals (30 Sept) and the grand final set for 9 October.

Speaking at the draw ceremony, Tournament Director Waidi Akanni, a former Nigeria international, stressed the significance of the competition.

“This is a platform for real football stories to emerge. Young players, unknown today, can become stars tomorrow — that’s what the 1X Cup is all about,” he said.

Mr Akanni hinted that future editions may feature girls and women’s categories to further expand participation.

“Have faith in the 1xCup platform, trust our transparent process, and let your performance on the pitch earn you ₦20 million,” he added.

Backed by leading bookmaker 1xBet, the 1X Cup is designed to promote youth empowerment through sport, while offering players from underserved communities a chance to shine on a national stage.

Past winners

In 2024, FC Bethel Sporting emerged as champions after defeating Gunners Link FC 2–1 in a thrilling final to claim ₦20 million.

Gunners Link FC earned ₦10 million as runners-up, while Emaljus FC secured third place by beating Emiloju FC in a penalty shootout to win ₦5 million.

In 2023, Bariga FC beat Odion Ighalo Academy 2–0 in the final and claimed ₦1 million. The runners-up received ₦500,000.

Young Strikers finished third and received ₦300,000 in that edition, which attracted significant community interest.

Gerardine Ibeanusi, Country Manager of 1xBet, reiterated the company’s dedication to grassroots development: “We are proud to power this platform. The 1X Cup is our way of investing in the future of Nigerian football and the dreams of its young players.”

One of the grassroots coaches, Segun Falola, who attended the draw, described the atmosphere as “electrifying” and praised the event’s organisation. “From the branding to the broadcast quality, this tournament sets a new standard. The 1X Cup is no longer just another competition — it’s a movement,” he said.

With high stakes, elite talent, and strong community backing, the 2025 1X Cup is expected to deliver on all fronts — excitement, opportunity, and the beautiful game in its purest form.