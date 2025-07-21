Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has revealed that his former record label, Destiny Records, once accused him of stealing a mobile phone.

Although the date the Ogun-born artiste signed with Destiny Records remains unclear and undocumented in public records, reports suggest that he was affiliated with the label in the early stages of his career, before his breakout hit, ‘Zazzuh Zehh.’

In a statement released by management and posted on his Instagram page on Monday, the 31-year-old alleged that the label’s owner, Ija Omode, gave him the phone during his time with the label.

He noted: “This is to clarify a past incident falsely accusing Portable of phone theft. During his time with Destiny Records, Portable was provided a phone by the label’s owner, Ija Omode, who currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Union of Road Transport in Ogun State.

”Due to a lack of support from the label, Portable decided to leave. However, this was met with hostility.”

Departure

The Spider-Man crooner explained that he left the record label due to a lack of support.

He added that following his departure, individuals connected to the label allegedly accessed his phone without permission by bypassing its password and falsely accused him of theft.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“After his departure, individuals affiliated with the label forcibly retrieved the phone, bypassed its password, and went on to publicly humiliate Portable by stripping and falsely accusing him of theft.

“A video of this incident was later circulated online by ‘Naijakit.’ Since rising to success, those involved have reached out to him privately, but have failed to correct the narrative publicly,” he said.

After rising to fame with the breakout single ‘Zazzuh Zehh’, which featured Olamide and Poco Lee, the singer established his record label, Zeh Nation, a testament to his resilience and success.

Since its launch, Zeh Nation has been a platform for several talented artists, including Gospel Kanu, Young Odumodu, and Monke.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

