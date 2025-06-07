Mike Ejeagha, the legendary Nigerian highlife musician and folklorist whose classic, ‘Gwo Gwo Ngwo’, recently found renewed popularity, is dead.

He was 95.

The legendary musician died on Friday at around 8:00 p.m., at the 82 Division Military Hospital (also referred to as 32 Garrison Hospital) in Enugu, after battling a prolonged illness.

His death was confirmed by his eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, who spoke to the Vanguard newspaper shortly after the incident.

One of Mike’s most iconic songs, ‘Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche,’ experienced a revival in mid-2024.

A part of the 42-year-old classic was remade in a skit by comedian and skit maker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, popularly known as Brain Jotter, to start the ‘Gwo Gwo Ngwo’ dance challenge.

The remake introduced the classic highlife tune to a younger generation and sparked renewed interest in Ejeagha’s musical legacy. Afterwards, there was a royalties controversy between the comedian, singer and his record label.

Mike Ejeagha

The music legend was born on 4 April 1930 in Imezi Owa, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State. He is regarded as one of the most influential figures in developing and preserving Igbo highlife music and oral tradition.

The folklore icon was known for his deep storytelling and philosophical lyrics in Igbo. Mike’s music was both entertaining and culturally enriching.

Later in his career, the highlife icon was nicknamed ‘Gentleman Mike. He carved out a niche for himself with his unique blend of music and folklore, which captivated generations of listeners.

He gained national prominence in the early 1970s as a guest presenter on the Nigerian Television Authority’s Igbo-language program ‘Akuko N’Egwu’, where he narrated stories through music.

Throughout his prolific career, he recorded over 300 songs. He contributed a significant volume of material to the National Archives of Nigeria, an effort that preserved valuable aspects of Igbo culture and language through music.

During the 1980s, his songs such as ‘Omekagu’ and ‘Uwa Mgbede Ka Mma’ ruled the airwaves and household radios across Nigeria and parts of West Africa, further cementing his place in musical history.

In September 2024, Enugu state honoured him after the government commissioned four newly constructed and rehabilitated roads in Abakpa Nike, including the road formerly known as Obinagu Road, now renamed in Mike’s honour.

Mike is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, and his legacy continues to influence contemporary highlife and Afrocentric musicians.

