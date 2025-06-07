Convulsions, commonly called seizures, are becoming an increasingly frequent health concern among Nigerian children, especially those living in overcrowded and impoverished environments such as internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

According to a neurology expert, Nkechi Obianozie, malnutrition, poor hygiene, and infectious diseases are among the top triggers of seizures in these vulnerable populations.

Ms Obianozie explained that seizures occur due to abnormal electrical discharges in the brain. In children, they often manifest as sudden jerking movements, loss of consciousness, or both.

“These episodes are sometimes mistaken for other illnesses like fever, but they are often signs of something more serious, especially in areas where access to healthcare is limited and basic needs are unmet,” she said.

Common triggers

Ms Obianozie mentioned that malnutrition is one of the leading causes of seizures in children.

Nutritional deficiencies, particularly of calcium, magnesium, and vitamin B6, are common among children in low-income and displaced communities and are closely linked to the onset of seizures.

“Malnourished children not only lack essential nutrients that help the brain function properly, but they are also more susceptible to infections, which further increase their risk,” she said.

She added that among these infections, cerebral malaria and meningitis are both prevalent in IDP camps, where overcrowding, poor sanitation, and limited access to medical care create ideal conditions for disease outbreaks.

“Infections like cerebral malaria spread rapidly in such settings. And the longer it takes to diagnose and treat these illnesses, the higher the chances of seizures occurring,” Ms Obianozie explained.

Limited access to treatment

The expert further explained that treatment of seizures is also hampered by poor access to healthcare facilities and essential medications.

According to her, in many underserved communities, anti-seizure medications such as phenytoin, sodium valproate, and carbamazepine are not readily available or are too expensive for families to afford.

“In some cases, families spend as much as 70 to 80 per cent of their monthly income just to buy these medications. And that’s assuming they are even available in the first place,” she noted.

Ms Obianozie warned that without treatment, seizures may not only become more frequent but could also lead to long-term neurological damage or even death.

“Another barrier to care is poor health literacy. In many rural and displaced communities, seizures are still misunderstood or misdiagnosed.

“Parents may assume their child’s symptoms are due to fever or see it as a spiritual issue. This often delays the decision to seek proper medical attention,” she said.

What needs to be done

To reduce the burden of seizures among children, Ms Obianozie called for targeted interventions that address both the medical and environmental causes of the condition.

“The government and humanitarian organisations must prioritise improving sanitation and nutrition in IDP camps and underserved areas.”

She added that clean water, balanced diets, and proper hygiene can prevent many infections and deficiencies that lead to seizures.

She also emphasised the need for better access to healthcare and medication.

“Essential anti-seizure drugs must be made affordable and accessible. Community health workers should be trained to recognise the early signs of seizures and refer affected children for proper care,” she added.

In addition, she urged parents and caregivers to be proactive.

“Parents should seek medical help immediately. The earlier a child receives treatment, the better the chances of avoiding complications,” she noted.

